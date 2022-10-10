Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
London’s coolest neighbourhood has been revealed in our global poll
Every year, Time Out canvasses our truly global network to decide which are the hippest bits of the greatest cities on the planet. We ask editors, writers, social-media types and photographers. We also hear from more than 20,000 city dwellers around the world. The result is our World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list: the 51 postcodes (or local equivalents) that you should be homing in on.
BBC
Devon bus driver named one of the best in the UK
A Devon bus driver is celebrating after being named the top female UK bus driver of the year in the Bus Driver of the Year competition. Kyly Summerfield took on drivers from across the UK, and had to prove her driving skills, knowledge of bus workings and customer service skills.
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
Time Out Global
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bonfire night is CANCELLED! Manchester becomes latest council to scrap November 5 firework events while blaming cost-of-living crisis
Bonfire night will go off without a bang in Manchester this year, after a council scrapped its annual firework display, blaming 'escalating costs'. Residents in the city had been hoping to enjoy their first public bonfire night display since 2019 - with previous shows having been cancelled due to Covid.
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
Time Out Global
You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free
Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
Time Out Global
How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025
It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
Time Out Global
Check out all the mesmerising winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Whether you’re addicted to David Attenborough documentaries or a huge fan of ‘Madagascar 2’, there’s no denying that we’re all obsessed with seeing the world’s most wondrous creatures and their fascinating behaviours up close. And wildlife photography is no small feat. No, we’re not...
BBC
Dawlish link road approved as part of housing scheme
A new link road will be built in Devon as part of a scheme for 860 homes. Devon County Council's ruling cabinet unanimously approved the project on the edge of Dawlish on Wednesday. Located between Elm Grove Road and the A379 Exeter Road, it forms part of Teignbridge District Council's...
Time Out Global
Hidden London Underground Tours
London Transport Museum has a new 2022 season of its ever-popular Hidden London tours of unseen parts of the capital’s vast transport network, including some new places they’ve never visited before. They take place on selected dates between October 12 and December 30. Highlights include tours of Charing...
BBC
Port of Felixstowe: Strikes having no significant impact, MPs told
A chief at the UK's busiest container port told MPs the recent industrial action had not caused "any real significant impact" on supply chains. Workers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk walked out twice after the union Unite rejected a pay deal. The port said many customers had rearranged...
Time Out Global
Wheeee! Next year you can ride a zipwire between the Gherkin and the Cheesegrater
Adrenalin junkies, parkouristas, and all of you who got really into climbing after watching ‘Free Solo’, this one’s for you. There’s a massive new zipwire coming to London, and this one will let you dangle high above London’s skyline. Perhaps the most epic zipwire London...
monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth
TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)
Time Out Global
Backo Mini Express echoes golden age of rail in Zagreb
Tucked away in a small courtyard is one of Zagreb’s hidden gems, the Backo Mini Express model railway museum. Featuring hundreds of scale-model trains, and over a kilometre of track, it’s the largest of its kind in the region. The models are painstakingly detailed, with beautiful mountains, villages, stations and shops, all populated with hundreds of figurines going about their daily business.
Time Out Global
This artist has created a technicolour art trail around London
To accompany her exhibition at Saatchi Yates gallery, artist Nokukhanya Langa has created an art trail that is bringing swirling colour to central London. The work in the show is all spinning, twisting, internet-indebted abstraction, which she describes as like using a browser with loads of open tabs – hectic, confusing and multi-layered, resulting in hyper-coloured, blobby canvases filled with geometric shapes. Some works feature word clouds, with phrases like ‘extreme self image is good enoughts [sic]’ and ‘mediocrity is intact’, others are just slabs of pure undulating colour.
Comments / 0