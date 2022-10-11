Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless camp clear outs are back on track, starting at Windchime Park. The city has slowly cleared homeless camps since July, beginning with Comanche Creek, then part of Little Chico Creek and now Windchime Park. Shelley Holland has lived across the street from Windchime Park for about...
Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15. The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free. The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Free self-defense class being held next weekend at Azad's Martial Arts Center
CHICO, Calif. - Next weekend on October 22 at 11 a.m., Azad’s Martial Arts Center in Chico will be holding a free self-defense class open to anyone. Grandmaster Azad showed Action News Now reporter Chloe Curtis a few moves on Friday and said students will learn several defense poses and techniques.
actionnewsnow.com
Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic
CHICO, Calif. - The beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will block off several downtown area streets. Most of downtown will be closed to drivers from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. That includes set up for the event and gives dozens of floats space to move around on their route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Quilt show returns to Paradise for 1st time since Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Quilter’s Guild is gearing up for its bi-annual quilt show. The show is called “Paradise in Bloom” and will be back in Paradise for the first time in four years. The last show was just weeks before the Camp Fire. The show...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. 1,614 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 562 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 437 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 354 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 in Chico reopens after tree work
CHICO, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One lane of West 9th Street at Chestnut Street was closed due to “emergency tree removal work,” according to Caltrans District 3. People were asked to be alert for workers and equipment that are in the area. Caltrans said the tree was...
actionnewsnow.com
Control burn scheduled through October at Loafer Creek
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it will be conducting a control burn at the Loafer Creek Recreation Area. The burn is anticipated to start on Monday and run through the end of October. Crews will be burning 163 acres on the north end of the recreation...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Jesica Giannola running for Chico City Council District 6
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Thursday, Jesica Giannola spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council District 6. To get more information about Giannola,...
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: Two Injured as Motorcycle Strikes KIA Near Fredonyer
Two Westwood residents were taken to the hospital October 3rd, with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 just east of Fredonyer Summit. According to the report from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 4:49p.m., the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson, identified as 42-year old Westwood resident Bobby Stanfill and a female passenger seated on the rear seat, were traveling westbound at a stated speed of 45mph.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Town Council votes to reopen Honey Run Road for 1st-time post-Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Town Council voted to reopen the upper part of Honey Run Road. The mile and a half section owned by the town has been closed to traffic since the Camp Fire because of damage and erosion. Council members voted Tuesday night to designate it as...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
actionnewsnow.com
Play of the Week - Enterprise vs Chico
The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl. The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico and Pleasant Valley Football ready for 51st Almond Bowl
CHICO, Calif. - The 51st Almond Bowl between Chico and Pleasant Valley kicks off Friday. Both teams have had their fair share of struggles early in the season. They're eager to take home bragging rights and a league victory. "It's so much fun to be a part of," Pleasant Valley...
actionnewsnow.com
Logan Wilson running for Chico Unified School Board
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Logan Wilson spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Chico Unified School Board. To get more information about Wilson, watch...
Chico, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Chico High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 0