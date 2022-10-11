ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How high will Massachusetts gas prices rise?

By Christina Hager
 3 days ago

Massachusetts gas prices are rising again, but how high will they go?

BOSTON – Gas prices have reversed course for the first time in 16 weeks in Massachusetts, putting drivers on edge.

"I work every day. I need gas all the time for machines, the truck," landscaper Joshua Carvalho said, filling up before a job in Dover.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is $3.58. That's a 10-cent jump from the week before.

Experts tell people it's time to consider carpooling with coworkers, and consolidating trips for errands within families. Keeping tires at full pressure can help with mileage, and they say drivers do not need to use high-grade blends of gas.

Personal finance expert Bobbi Rebell with Tally said if people are making holiday travel plans, they should calculate and compare different transportation costs.

"You have to factor in for example, are you going to have to take some form of transportation to the airport, and then what about after the airport, then once you arrive, are you renting a car, is gasoline going into that car?" Rebell said.

The prediction from AAA Northeast may calm some nerves.

"Even though we saw an increase this week, I don't expect to see what we had earlier this year when prices peaked at more than $5.00 a gallon," AAA  spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said.

Still, some drivers are thinking ahead.

"We may do less traveling if we have to," said Joe Lewi. "Hunker down again for another winter."

