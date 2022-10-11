ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Lincoln Trail Homestead to host BioBlitz

DECATUR — Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial will host a Fall Mini-BioBlitz at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Railsplitter Pavilion, Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway. Instructors, which include Millikin University professors and other volunteers, will direct a biological survey of plants, fungi, fish and birds within the park.
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Herald & Review

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Hyssongs, who have sung together for 25 years, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at 7570 W Main St., Decatur. A free will offering will be received. For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.
Herald & Review

Watch now: Quick actions to save Macon County inmate's life recognized

DECATUR — Ten correctional officers and one nurse were honored by the county on Thursday for their joint efforts to save a Macon County Jail inmate's life in September. Macon County Sheriff Jim Root presented each of the 11 first responders with a Life Saver Award during Thursday's Macon County Board meeting. Root said he was honored to work with each of them.
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special

URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
Herald & Review

Decatur's first Jasper Street Fest set for Oct. 20

DECATUR — The first Jasper Street Fest will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Johns Hill Park, Decatur. The free event is part of the City of Decatur's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative. Family activities such as games, a DJ and food trucks will be...
Herald & Review

Long Creek Dems hosting 50th Soup Supper

DECATUR — Following a four year hiatus, the Long Creek Township Democrats will host its 50th annual Soup Supper on Friday, Oct. 21. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Long Creek Township Community Building, located at 2610 Salem School Road in Decatur. Some...
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
wmay.com

Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
WCIA

8 displaced by Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
Effingham Radio

Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32

Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Effingham Radio

Alex W. Alsbury, 31

Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
