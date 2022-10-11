Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Front Street project to wrap in December
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Front Street Construction Project continues, and there’s a new intersection being shut down that drivers need to know about. Starting Monday, the intersection of Walnut and Front streets in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for underground utility work, some flaggers will help direct traffic.
Brunswick County highway to close months for bridge repairs
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County highway will close for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on Midway Road SE near Old Ocean Highway south of Bolivia will close on Monday. Crews are expected to open the new bridge before Memorial Day....
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
WMPO kicks off 7th annual Go Coast Commuter Challenge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Go Coast Commuter Challenge is now underway. The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, also known as WMPO, is behind the challenge. Participants will use different ways to get around outside of a single-occupancy vehicle, like carpooling, biking, walking, and public transportation. Abby Lorenzo, deputy...
New Hanover County HHS offers tips on safe sleeping habits for babies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —It’s National Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is offering tips on how to practice safe sleeping habits with babies. Because infants don’t totally control their body’s movement, they should always sleep or nap alone, and be...
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays. The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. Causeway Drive in Wrightsville...
Local emergency management and psychologist speak comment after mass killing in Raleigh
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Emergency Management details how the county prepares for similar incidents to the mass killing in Raleigh, and a psychologist talks about the connection between mental processes and mass killings, or acts of gun violence. A 15-Year-old boy fatally shot five...
Plasma donation centers see rise in donors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Plasma donation has been around for years, and it’s also one way to make some extra cash. A Wilmington medical facility has seen more plasma donors in recent months. Plasma can create life-saving medicine and is used in trauma situations, however, plasma donations have...
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients. The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.
Free digital literacy course being held for adult learners in Cape Fear
(WWAY) — A free digital literacy class geared toward adult learners is taking place at two locations in the Cape Fear. The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board has partnered with NCWorks, Brunswick Community College and Cape Fear Community College to offer the classes. The course will focus on three...
New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington. The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened,...
Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”. The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.
Southport fishing tournament uses polygraph examiner to avoid cheats
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – It’s a story that shocked the fishing world a few weeks ago when two fishermen were caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament with a prize worth thousands of dollars. With so much money on the line, some measures have been put in place...
Sea Turtle released after over two years of rehabilitation
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A sea turtle is back at home in the Atlantic Ocean more than two years after its rehabilitation began. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center released “Belle” on Wednesday. The turtle was transported to the group on April 24,...
First ‘Special Me’ event happening Sunday for families, children with special needs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a family friendly event happening this weekend for families with children with special needs. Holly Westcott with Alabaster Case Management is organizing the first ever Special Me event on Sunday at Olsen Park. “We are really hoping to have just a...
‘Love doesn’t hurt’: Dozens march through Wilmington to raise awareness for domestic violence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 32nd annual Take Back the Night March and Rally was held on Thursday evening in Wilmington. The night began with dozens of people marching and chanting through the streets of downtown Wilmington before they made their way around to the Harrelson Center for a rally.
UNCW holds 4th annual cybersecurity conference
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The UNCW Center for Cyber Defense Education hosted its fourth annual cybersecurity conference Thursday. The event featured speakers from the world of business, government, and academics who talked about various cybersecurity-related topics. The focus this year was in areas of Fintech, maritime, and server message...
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
One injured in Chadbourn shooting
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
