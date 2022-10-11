Read full article on original website
Related
Goyette challenges Ellenburg in race for District 3 Genesee County commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Both candidates in the race for county commissioner in District 3 won primary election victories and will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, won her primary against challenger Brian Ashley while Goyette won the Republican primary, defeating Gary Goetzinger and Elizabeth Guzak.
abc12.com
Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle gets key to the city before retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At halftime of the Powers High School football game Friday, a true champion of the Flint community will receive well deserved honors. Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle will stand in the stadium he helped rebuild to receive a key to the city he refuses to give up on. Beagle is retiring after 31.5 years on the bench.
abc12.com
Seniors who say they were scammed by crooked contractor demand justice
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were ripped off by a contractor with a criminal history are joining forces to push for justice. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genesee commissioners back $3.25M for Ashley’s Buick City redevelopment plan
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County has taken the first step toward contributing to a redevelopment of the old Buick City site in Flint, giving initial approval to $3.25 million for water, sewer and stormwater work at the 350-acre property. The county Board of Commissioners took the action in a committee...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
WNEM
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
RELATED PEOPLE
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
wsgw.com
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case
A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neeley says he won’t debate Weaver in race for Flint mayor
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he won’t debate challenger and former Mayor Karen Weaver in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Neeley said in a statement to MLive-The Flint Journal that “there’s no need to debate and give a platform to vitriol and disinformation” coming from Weaver’s campaign.
abc12.com
$39.5 million to be spent on tearing down 1,910 blighted structures in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is partnering with the private and public sectors to secure additional funding to demolish 1,910 blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County over the next few years. The news was announced at a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon. Funding will come...
WNEM
Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
Jury selection continues into fourth day in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – The jury selection process entered its fourth day Friday in the trial of three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who died following an argument with customers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
abc12.com
Jury selection continues in the trial for 3 people accused of deadly Family Dollar shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four days into jury selection in a high-profile Flint murder case, the court is still trying to complete the process. Jury selection will continue next week in the trial for three people accused of taking part in the May 2020 murder of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn.
abc12.com
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
Comments / 0