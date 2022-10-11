ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle gets key to the city before retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At halftime of the Powers High School football game Friday, a true champion of the Flint community will receive well deserved honors. Genesee County Judge Duncan Beagle will stand in the stadium he helped rebuild to receive a key to the city he refuses to give up on. Beagle is retiring after 31.5 years on the bench.
Seniors who say they were scammed by crooked contractor demand justice

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were ripped off by a contractor with a criminal history are joining forces to push for justice. ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case

A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
Neeley says he won’t debate Weaver in race for Flint mayor

FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he won’t debate challenger and former Mayor Karen Weaver in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Neeley said in a statement to MLive-The Flint Journal that “there’s no need to debate and give a platform to vitriol and disinformation” coming from Weaver’s campaign.
Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game

Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
