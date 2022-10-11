Read full article on original website
Two charged in purchase of Oberheim murder weapon
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges related to the purchase of the gun that was used to kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae Corruthers, 28 of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27 of Normal, were charged on October 4 on charges of conspiracy to illegally […]
15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2021 Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served. Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. The 15-year-old was […]
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced to prison for meth possession
FINDLAY, Ill. (WICS) — A Findlay man will spend time behind bars for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Jamie M. Brown, 30, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Brown was arrested on May 7, 2022 deputies received a call for a...
Two arrested after assault on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on the University of Illinois campus on Thursday after UIPD officials said they attacked another person on the sidewalk and resisted officers as they were arrested. Officials said Drew Knight and Zachary Overman, both 29, were arrested after officers saw them standing over another man in the […]
foxillinois.com
3 men arrested after elderly man, woman shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on September 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When police arrived they located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible
There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Quick actions to save Macon County inmate's life recognized
DECATUR — Ten correctional officers and one nurse were honored by the county on Thursday for their joint efforts to save a Macon County Jail inmate's life in September. Macon County Sheriff Jim Root presented each of the 11 first responders with a Life Saver Award during Thursday's Macon County Board meeting. Root said he was honored to work with each of them.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
Herald & Review
Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar gets 30 months probation
DECATUR — A Decatur man who opened fire twice outside a Decatur bar, and was caught driving with a gun in his car the next day, is now serving a 30 month sentence of probation. Thomas W. Davis Jr., 40, took a plea deal that saw him admit to...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
Decatur officers shot in shootout, suspect killed
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired between Decatur officers and a suspect. It happened during a traffic stop near Walnut and Lowber streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two officers were shot. The suspect was also shot. All three were taken to the hospital. A reporter on scene talked to […]
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Update at 1:23 p.m. on 10/12/2022 DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was killed in a shootout with Decatur Police officers Wednesday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Jamontey O. Neal, 32 of Decatur. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Neal was pulled […]
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
