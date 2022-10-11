ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel

The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Significant Mike Hart News

The Michigan fanbase received some incredible news about former Wolverines star Mike Hart on Saturday morning. Hart was back on the sideline before a massive showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State. It was a welcomed sight after a terrifying scene unfolded last weekend. During the first...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Mike Hart Is Back On Michigan Sideline Today

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back on the Wolverines sideline this afternoon after his scary medical incident last Saturday. A Michigan spokesperson confirmed this news to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. During the first half of last week's game against Indiana, Hart collapsed on the sideline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Colts Announce Surprising Jonathan Taylor Decision

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the second straight game due to an ankle injury. The decision came despite JT notching two straight limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Taylor was originally listed as questionable on the Colts' final injury report. Backup running back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Tom Izzo Mentioned For University President: Fans React

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation Thursday, stating that he's "lost confidence" in the school's Board of Trustees. Former board member Brian Mossallam proposed an unorthodox replacement. "There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim," Mossallam wrote. "I say this with...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Jerry Jones Asked If Dak Prescott Will Start vs. Lions

Dak Prescott isn't ready yet to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. But what does Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones think of Dak's odds for playing in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said that Dak is making "a lot...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

