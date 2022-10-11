Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
Football World Reacts To Significant Mike Hart News
The Michigan fanbase received some incredible news about former Wolverines star Mike Hart on Saturday morning. Hart was back on the sideline before a massive showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State. It was a welcomed sight after a terrifying scene unfolded last weekend. During the first...
Look: Mike Hart Is Back On Michigan Sideline Today
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back on the Wolverines sideline this afternoon after his scary medical incident last Saturday. A Michigan spokesperson confirmed this news to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. During the first half of last week's game against Indiana, Hart collapsed on the sideline...
Wild First-Half Stat Is Going Viral During Michigan-Penn State Game
At halftime of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan, the Wolverines lead just 16-14. While this two-point score indicates a closely-contested contest, Michigan has actually dominated the game so far. The Wolverines have 18 first downs. The Nittany Lions have just one. Penn State's...
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Colts Announce Surprising Jonathan Taylor Decision
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the second straight game due to an ankle injury. The decision came despite JT notching two straight limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Taylor was originally listed as questionable on the Colts' final injury report. Backup running back...
Tom Izzo Mentioned For University President: Fans React
Michigan State president Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation Thursday, stating that he's "lost confidence" in the school's Board of Trustees. Former board member Brian Mossallam proposed an unorthodox replacement. "There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim," Mossallam wrote. "I say this with...
Jerry Jones Asked If Dak Prescott Will Start vs. Lions
Dak Prescott isn't ready yet to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. But what does Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones think of Dak's odds for playing in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said that Dak is making "a lot...
