kadn.com
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday
Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
kadn.com
Piece of Cake Bakery Shows Spooky Treats That Are Delicious To Eat
Morgan Reid and Tabitha Clark, of Piece of Cake Lafayette, stopped by News15 at Noon to share some easy treats you can make yourself for Halloween. Check out what they have to offer here.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends
We are counting down the days to Halloween with plenty of events, crafts, and family fun this week. But let me tell you, I needed a whole day to recover from the Gumbo Cook-off last weekend though! I needed to rest up so we can get out again this weekend for some of the events happening in and around New Iberia! Make sure to check out our Halloween & Fall Family Fun Guide as we continue to update it weekly to plan all of your family fun this month.
Halloween Fun in Broussard on OCT 22 – Trunk or Treat
The kids can get their faces painted, jump in the bounce houses, have fun in the photo booth, and even participate in a costume contest.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
kadn.com
Kiwanis Club of Acadiana talks about the Zydeco Pancake Breakfast
The all you can eat pancake breakfast is on Saturday, October 15 between 8am and 11am at Parc International. The money will support the Children's Museum of Acadiana.
999ktdy.com
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
kvol1330.com
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival
The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
Free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs coming soon
There will be a free rabies vaccination clinic, drive-through style, at the Cajundome on November 5, 2022, from 8 am to noon.
KLFY.com
85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20
CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
kadn.com
Lafayette Mom Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary With Giveaways!
Blair Broussard, with the Lafayette Mom, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about how the Lafayette Mom is celebrating 5 years! Click here.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
theadvocate.com
Seafood restaurant to open in abandoned Shoney's space in north Lafayette
A long-abandoned building on the Evangeline Thruway in north Lafayette will be the site of a seafood restaurant. Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen will open in the soon-to-be-renovated space that once held the Shoney’s restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway, the owners announced on Facebook Tuesday. Work has been ongoing...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: Jeweler Dianna Rae High makes giving back to community a priority
Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Dianna Rae High likes to find time to give back to the Lafayette community when she is not running her jewelry store.
brproud.com
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln.
