ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul

Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders”

Issa Rae’s career is soaring, but even so she’s less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo. “It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so,” the Rap Sh!t creator told Elle magazine. “There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.” Case in point, she says: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Dessa
NME

Lizzo on ableist lyric accusations: “I never heard it used as a slur against disabled people”

Lizzo has opened up about the use of an ableist slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never heard it used in an offensive context before. The singer was criticised after her song ‘Grrrls’ – featured on her latest album ‘Special’ – included a slang abbreviation of ‘spastic’, a word use primarily to describe cerebral palsy, with derogatory connotations going at least as far back as the 1980s in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase has cut ties with Kanye West after a series of recent controversies, conservative commentator Candace Owens says

JPMorgan Chase bank has reportedly ended its working relationship with Kanye West. Prominent conservative Candace Owens tweeted a picture of a letter she said was sent to West by the bank. Owens and West were seen together earlier this month wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts. Banking giant JPMorgan Chase has...
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

“So much screaming inside me”—Google Stadia shutdown stuns indie developers

Source Byte Studios Chairman of the Board Nikodem Swider had just put in one final late-night bug-squashing session. After four long months of porting work, his small Polish studio was finally ready to submit a near-final build addressing all of the “must fix” errors Google had identified before the game Jump Challenge could finally launch on Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
AdWeek

Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#S Voice#Celebrity#Ai#Digital
Ars Technica

32 years in, Microsoft has decided to rebrand “Microsoft Office”

Microsoft Office was first released in 1990, and aside from Windows, it's probably the Microsoft product the general public has the most experience with. Individual apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook will all continue to exist, but starting now, the Office brand name these apps have all been grouped under will begin to go away, to be replaced by "Microsoft 365."
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

TikTok wants to be Amazon, plans US fullfillment centers and poaches staff

When Jeff Bezos started Amazon, his motto was “get big fast,” and apparently, ByteDance is applying the same ethos to set its meteorically popular social media platform, TikTok, hot on Amazon's heels. In the past few weeks, TikTok has posted a series of job listings that, as Axios reported, mark TikTok’s first major move into US e-commerce—unpredictably, by building Amazon-like fulfillment centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ars Technica

New Apple services and apps are rolling out on Windows 11 and Xbox

Today, Microsoft and Apple announced a number of deeper integrations of Apple services on both Windows PCs and Xbox game consoles, including Music and TV apps for both platforms and the ability to browse your iCloud Photo Library within the Windows 11 Photos app. The Apple Music app for Xbox...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Print Magazine

Five Independent Book Shops to Follow on Instagram

With the release of Steven Heller’s new book, Growing Up Underground: A Memoir of Counterculture New York, and the announcement of PRINT’s new book club, it only makes sense that I share Instagram accounts related to books this week. Each of the five accounts listed below is a bookstore that shares the latest and greatest. From wonderful book cover designs to book recommendations, each is worth a follow, even if your nose isn’t where it belongs: in a book.
INTERNET
Engadget

Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy