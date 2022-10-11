Can we be moots? If you have no idea what that question means, you’re not alone. Even Khloé Kardashian was tripped up by the slang term a fan shared with her in an Oct. 12 tweet. Now, if a Kardashian can’t keep up, how are you expected to? The reality star was confused when a fan tweeted at her, asking to be “moots,” to which Kardashian replied, “WTH is that.” Honestly, same. If you’re on the forefront of internet terms, kudos to you, but if you’re scratching your head and wondering “moots” actually means, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down the meaning behind the trending slang term on Twitter, so you can be totally up-to-date with the cool kids.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO