Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 12, 2022
Alex Cooper Isn't Sorry For Her Old Messy Dating Advice. More than 3 million people tune into...
Elite Daily
Bennifer Wore Matching ‘Fits At Their First Post-Wedding Event
Bennifer is back in (official) action. After tying the knot in July — and again in August — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have kept things relatively low-key. In fact, the happy couple hasn’t been spotted at a red carpet event as husband and wife until now.
Elite Daily
Chris Colfer’s Reaction To Lea Michele In Funny Girl Left Me Speechless
Ever since Lea Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival on Sept. 6, several of Michele’s famous friends have made the trip to New York City to see her perform, including Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. One person you won’t see in the Funny Girl audience anytime soon, however, is Michele’s former Glee co-star Chris Colfer.
Elite Daily
Anne Hathaway's Fall Fashion Goes From Devil Wears Prada To '90s
Anne Hathaway’s 2022 fall fashion has been all about throwbacks. Since New York Fashion Week, the Armageddon Time actor seems to be pulling aesthetic inspo from the ‘70s, ‘90s, and even the ‘00s. First, she stepped out in a look straight from her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs’ closet. Then Hathaway served some ‘70s styling thanks to a pair of wide-leg flare pants. Most recently, the two-time Oscar winner went full ‘90s in an oversized blazer featuring a bold print. Every blast from the past has slayed and Hathaway keeps winning, but not all of her throwback looks have been intentional. According to the Princess Diaries star, one of her recent retro fashion references was a whole entire accident.
Elite Daily
Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Look So In Love In This Sweet B-Day Post
While birthdays are always an excuse to go all out for someone you love, they’re also a reason to pause and appreciate how that someone has made a difference in your life. One political pair seems to know this, and isn’t shy about letting the world know about it: Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who celebrated his birthday on Oct. 13. Harris’ birthday post to Emhoff is so sweet and wholesome, it’ll give you the warm fuzzies.
Elite Daily
Jamie Lee & Lindsay Are Both Reportedly Down For A Freaky Friday Sequel
A journey soon begins... again? Nearly two decades after Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s body-swap romp in Freaky Friday, it sounds like the two stars are ready to do it again. Curtis already confirmed she’s down and that still regularly chats with Lohan, so does that mean a Freaky Friday sequel is really going to happen? Fans will have to break out their fortune cookies, because it sure seems like fans may be seeing the Colemans once again in the future.
Elite Daily
Rachel Clarified Where She Stands With Aven Post-Bachelorette
Calling all Team Raven fans, we officially have an update. Rachel Recchia appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast on Oct. 13 and shared some sweet deets about her current connection to her Bachelorette runner-up, Aven Jones. During the “After The Final Rose” special on Sept. 20, Jones asked Recchia out on a date, but since then, both have stayed quiet on their relationship — or lack thereof. So, are Recchia and Jones dating now? During the podcast interview, Recchia clarified their current status.
Elite Daily
Louis Tomlinson's “Out Of My System” Lyrics Hint At A Super Punk 2023 Tour
The pop-punk revival lives on. On Oct. 14, Louis Tomlinson released a new single, “Out Of My System,” from his forthcoming album, Faith In The Future. This pulsing track finds the singer at his most creative, and I’m living for his rockstar moment. The album, which drops on Nov. 11, totes this brooding aesthetic that’s meant for gritty arrangements. So, how does that mysterious aura blend in with “Out Of My System?” Let’s dive into the lyrics.
Elite Daily
Where Was The Midnight Club Filmed? You'll Need Your Passport
Netflix’s latest series The Midnight Club is the perfect watch for the Halloween season. In you’re into all things spooky and scary, you’ve probably already watched all 10 episodes on the streaming platform and are ready for a re-watch. A second viewing gives you a chance to spot any Midnight Club Easter eggs that’ll have you wondering, where was The Midnight Club filmed?
Elite Daily
Joshua Bassett’s TikTok About “The Love Of His Life” Was Awk
I will never be over the love triangle that *supposedly* gave the world bops like “driver’s license,” “because i liked a boy,” and the latest, “would you love me now?” Yes, I’m referring to Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter. A little recap of the DCOM-worthy drama: Per reports, costars Bassett and Rodrigo reportedly dated from the end of 2019 to early 2020 — before Bassett and Carpenter got together later in 2020. Cue plenty of songs about the messy sitch. Though most of the back-and-forth went down in the spring 2021 (right around when Rodrigo released Sour), it’s apparently still a touchy subject. On Oct. 11, Bassett posted a TikTok about “the love of his life” — and things got uncomfortable fast.
Elite Daily
George R.R. Martin Explained Why 1 Major Book Character Is Missing In HOTD
House of the Dragon’s first season has not been the easiest to follow if you’re not used to shows shifting through timelines at breakneck pace. The fight for the Iron Throne only has two factions, but the constant time jumps mean the actors keep changing. Through it all, one character seems to have been completely lost in the shuffle: Daeron Targaryen. However, author George R.R. Martin explained there’s a straightforward answer to why he’s not in House of the Dragon Season 1.
Elite Daily
Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Died, & His Harry Potter Costars Shared Moving Tributes
Oct. 14, 2022 was a sad day in the Wizarding World. Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant, half-human Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away at age 72. The Scottish actor and comedian was remembered by his castmates in moving tributes, recalling their fondest memories with of the magical years they worked with Coltrane. Pretty much all of Hogwarts poured out their love, as Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and more, posted heartfelt tributes in honor of Coltrane.
Elite Daily
OMG, Niall Horan Is Joining The Voice
The next season of The Voice is going to be a big one. On Oct. 12, NBC announced that Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join the show as first-time coaches. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will also return to coach, though this foursome is only temporary. Shelton announced the upcoming season will be his last.
Elite Daily
Gisele Bündchen Left A Shady Instagram Comment Amid Divorce Rumors
One little emoji can hold a lot of power. Gisele Bündchen left a simple but telling Instagram comment amid rumors she’s divorcing Tom Brady and, um, it seems to confirm she’s not too happy with him. Rumors surfaced on Oct. 4 that Bündchen and Brady had hired divorce lawyers after a disagreement about the quarterback’s un-retirement in March. Per reports, Bündchen was anticipating more family time with Brady and their three children, and she was upset when Brady chose to return to football instead. Now, the fashion model is dropping some serious hints about her feelings.
Elite Daily
What Does “Moots” Mean? The Slang Term Tripped Up Khloé Kardashian
Can we be moots? If you have no idea what that question means, you’re not alone. Even Khloé Kardashian was tripped up by the slang term a fan shared with her in an Oct. 12 tweet. Now, if a Kardashian can’t keep up, how are you expected to? The reality star was confused when a fan tweeted at her, asking to be “moots,” to which Kardashian replied, “WTH is that.” Honestly, same. If you’re on the forefront of internet terms, kudos to you, but if you’re scratching your head and wondering “moots” actually means, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down the meaning behind the trending slang term on Twitter, so you can be totally up-to-date with the cool kids.
Elite Daily
The New Grey's Promo Teases Addison's Big Return
If there’s one person who always knows how to shake things up on Grey’s Anatomy, it’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. From her first appearance in Season 1 when she totally shifted Mer and Der’s relationship, to when she returned to Grey Sloan in Season 18 to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant surgery, Addison (Kate Walsh) brings a burst of energy to the show. Now, the new promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 3 shows Addison returning to Seattle and making a big impression on the new group of interns.
Elite Daily
JoJo Siwa & Her Girlfriend Celebrate Their Anniversary Every Day
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are officially girlfriend-girlfriend, and apparently, they are in the mood to celebrate (repeatedly). At the Industry Dance Awards on Oct. 12, Siwa opened up about her new romance to E!, and it sounds like things are off to a very sweet start. Warning: If your significant other has ever forgotten your anniversary, Siwa’s quote about Cyrus is gonna be hard to read.
