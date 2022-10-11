ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Severed finger found inside glove helps police ID North Carolina burglary suspect

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIs1A_0iV4pWpa00

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A would-be burglar may be rethinking his exit strategy after leaving behind a particularly touchy item after a home invasion attempt in Burlington, North Carolina, went awry.

According to officials with the Burlington Police Department, a severed finger in a glove helped investigators identify Vernon Forest Wilson as the man whose hand got caught in a slammed door during the attempted Thursday burglary, WRAL-TV reported.

Wilson, 67, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, the News & Record reported.

According to a news release issued by police, Wilson was jailed on a $250,000 secure bond.

Police responded to a Sellers Mill Road home at around 7 a.m. after the homeowner said an armed man approached him in the driveway between the vehicle he just exited and the front door of the residence, WRAL reported.

The homeowner told police that after a struggle – during which a bullet from the suspect’s weapon reportedly grazed the homeowner’s chest – he slammed the door on the man who was attempting to enter the home, according to the TV station.

When crime scene investigators reported to the scene, the suspect’s glove, which had fallen off during the struggle, was processed. Inside the glove, investigators found a severed finger, believed to have been cut off when the resident forced the door shut on the suspect’s hand, the News & Record reported.

Investigators then used the finger to positively identify Wilson as the suspect, WRAL reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, NC
WSPA 7News

Suspect gets finger cut off during attempted NC home invasion

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man lost his finger during an alleged attempted home invasion in Burlington, North Carolina last week, police said. According to Burlington Police Department, on Oct. 6 around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call about an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road. A person said they had started their […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#The Glove#Violent Crime#Wral Tv#The News Record
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy