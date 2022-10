ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia man is racking in the cash after winning $1,000 A Week For Life from a scratch-off ticket. Shawn Elkins of Batavia recently claimed his $1,000 A Week for Life top prize after purchasing the lucky ticket at Batavia Downs Gaming located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO