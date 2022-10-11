ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

The Denver Gazette

State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly

Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I am able to spend more time with my two boys. With that goal in mind, and with the general election...
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House

I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado

Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Why The GOP Might Pick Up Colorado’s Newest District

During the reapportionment process after the 2020 census, Colorado was awarded an additional congressional district, giving it a total of eight. This new district was designed as fairly competitive and indeed has the hallmarks of being tough to predict in November: The southern part of the district encompasses a portion of the Denver suburbs and includes a large Latino population, who historically supports Democrats, while its northern counties are much more rural and Republican.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Frisch campaign contributions double what Boebert raised in third quarter

ALAMOSA —The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s Third Congressional District announced Monday that Frisch, Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in CO-3, raised close to $1.7 million in the third quarter fundraising period. That is nearly twice the $900,000 announced by Boebert for the same period. Frisch also...
COLORADO STATE

