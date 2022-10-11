Read full article on original website
Related
Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, clashed on a host of issues including inflation, the state budget, housing policy and public safety on Thursday night in Denver in their second debate, held just days before ballots go out to state voters. Throughout the fast-paced, hourlong...
State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly
Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I am able to spend more time with my two boys. With that goal in mind, and with the general election...
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craig Daily Press
Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House
I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.
After election mailer mistake, secretary of state responds
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is speaking out after her office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens, encouraging them to register to vote.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED PEOPLE
KKTV
UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn joined KKTV once again in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the midterm election happening on Nov. 8. He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about what has changed since...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what’s partisan
Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado's 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid.
National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado
Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards
(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.
Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with Colorado energy mandates
Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
coloradopolitics.com
Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO
Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Craig Daily Press
Local officials explore moving Moffat County into Colorado Mountain College system
The local College District Board is taking the first step to see if transitioning from the Colorado Northwestern Community College system to join Colorado Mountain College would be a good fit for Moffat County. Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board President Kirstie McPherson and Treasurer Jennifer Holloway approached Craig...
EDITORIAL: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
FiveThirtyEight
Why The GOP Might Pick Up Colorado’s Newest District
During the reapportionment process after the 2020 census, Colorado was awarded an additional congressional district, giving it a total of eight. This new district was designed as fairly competitive and indeed has the hallmarks of being tough to predict in November: The southern part of the district encompasses a portion of the Denver suburbs and includes a large Latino population, who historically supports Democrats, while its northern counties are much more rural and Republican.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Frisch campaign contributions double what Boebert raised in third quarter
ALAMOSA —The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s Third Congressional District announced Monday that Frisch, Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in CO-3, raised close to $1.7 million in the third quarter fundraising period. That is nearly twice the $900,000 announced by Boebert for the same period. Frisch also...
Comments / 0