College Sports

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
CLEMSON, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Qb C J Stroud#Usc#Espn Stats Info
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
LINCOLN, NE
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Six Heisman Rankings

Injuries and bye weeks often cause interesting movements in the Heisman rankings. However, could we go three consecutive weeks where we have a top-five ranked player drop completely out of the rankings? Did Bryce Young have enough staying power to absorb another missed game? How much will the resurgence of Tennessee and Hendon Hooker come into play? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Six Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema updates status of four different Illini for Week 7

Bret Bielema provided more insight into the status of quarterback Tommy DeVito, cornerback Taz Nicholson, wide receiver Isaiah Williams and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo for Week 7. Isaiah (Williams) has been really good. He’s actually got practice in. We’re going to be able to see him, I think for sure. Taz...
COLLEGE SPORTS
atozsports.com

Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville

For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Big Noon Kickoff announces location, matchup for Week 9

Big Noon Kickoff announced that it will be on site for the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox immediately after the 2-hour pregame show in State College, Pennsylvania. This will be a very important matchup in the B1G and it is one of the biggest rivalries in college football.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7

Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15). Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
ANN ARBOR, MI

