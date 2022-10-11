Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
Tennessee will host its biggest game of the season when facing Alabama this Saturday afternoon. During On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer broke down the pivotal SEC showdown. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach believes the Volunteers can hand the Crimson Tide their first...
Bad news for Notre Dame
Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season. The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers
IB makes predictions for the huge matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
2023 OL Decommits From Clemson
Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Expert Picks for College Football’s Loaded Week 7 Slate
Alabama-Tennessee, Michigan–Penn State and USC-Utah are all among Saturday’s best.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week Six Heisman Rankings
Injuries and bye weeks often cause interesting movements in the Heisman rankings. However, could we go three consecutive weeks where we have a top-five ranked player drop completely out of the rankings? Did Bryce Young have enough staying power to absorb another missed game? How much will the resurgence of Tennessee and Hendon Hooker come into play? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Six Heisman rankings.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates status of four different Illini for Week 7
Bret Bielema provided more insight into the status of quarterback Tommy DeVito, cornerback Taz Nicholson, wide receiver Isaiah Williams and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo for Week 7. Isaiah (Williams) has been really good. He’s actually got practice in. We’re going to be able to see him, I think for sure. Taz...
atozsports.com
Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville
For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Noon Kickoff announces location, matchup for Week 9
Big Noon Kickoff announced that it will be on site for the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox immediately after the 2-hour pregame show in State College, Pennsylvania. This will be a very important matchup in the B1G and it is one of the biggest rivalries in college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7
Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
iheart.com
Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15). Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
