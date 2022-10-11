A transient was cited for littering near a waterway on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:30 a.m. the 39-year old woman was contacted in her camp between the river and the ball fields in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The report said the suspect has an area spanning about 50 feet long and 15 feet wide, covered with trash. Officers estimated the amount to be about three truckloads. She had been cited previously for littering at the location, but had allegedly not made any effort to remove any trash. She had instead spread the trash over a larger area. Her transient camp was set up about 30 feet from the bank of the South Umpqua River.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO