kezi.com
Oakridge residents urged to seek respite from hazardous air quality
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- With the Cedar Creek Fire sending smoke and ash into the air across the state with no sign of slowing down, Lane County Public Health has offered to help residents of the hardest-hit areas closest to the fire. As of October 14, the Cedar Creek Fire is...
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River. EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill...
kezi.com
Parked: Addressing Drug Use and Camping in Community Spaces
EUGENE, Ore. -- On the west side of Eugene, near 9th Avenue and Grant, sits a small, nearly one-acre park. One that hasn't been updated in decades. Still, Martin Luther King Jr. Park has some sturdy bones and some play equipment left for children to play on. If children were playing at the park.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
A transient was cited for littering near a waterway on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:30 a.m. the 39-year old woman was contacted in her camp between the river and the ball fields in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The report said the suspect has an area spanning about 50 feet long and 15 feet wide, covered with trash. Officers estimated the amount to be about three truckloads. She had been cited previously for littering at the location, but had allegedly not made any effort to remove any trash. She had instead spread the trash over a larger area. Her transient camp was set up about 30 feet from the bank of the South Umpqua River.
kezi.com
Douglas County Commissioners pushing for full services at Roseburg VA hospital
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are adding a question to the November Ballot to gauge interest in returning full services to the Roseburg VA Hospital. In 2009, the US Department of Veterans Affairs elected to cut some key emergency and in-patient services at the facility. Since...
kqennewsradio.com
ELK CREEK FIRE CONTAINED AT 8 ACRES, MOP UP UNDERWAY
The Elk Creek Fire has been contained at 8 acres. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said mop up on the fire, near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, began on Tuesday afternoon. Pope said crews worked aggressively on the fire throughout Monday night. It began earlier in the...
oregontoday.net
Christmas in North Bend, Oct. 13
Things could look a little different in North Bend his upcoming Holiday Season. According to the City’s Administrator’s Report to the City Council for Oct. 11, URA report, North Bend City Council has approved the purchase of new Holiday decorations for the Urban Renewal District. The purchase of unique decorations will allow the City to be decorated on a larger scale. Pushing decorations beyond the downtown area, down Virginia, Sheridan, and Sherman. The City of North Bend plans to move its annual Christmas tree lighting to Grant Circle, adjacent to City Hall. The new and enhanced decorations will help highlight the tree-lighting location. The Christmas Tree lighting, other festivities, and Lighted Truck Parade will be held on December 3rd.
uoregon.edu
Great Oregon ShakeOut is a chance to prep for the 'big one'
The University of Oregon is participating in the annual Great Oregon ShakeOut on Oct. 20 and is recommending that all students and employees take part in the earthquake safety drill at 2:20 p.m. The event is designed to promote earthquake preparedness, an important issue in a region that faces an...
kqennewsradio.com
TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL
A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
kezi.com
Lane Community College breaks ground for new Health Professions Building
EUGENE, Ore. -- Contractors with the Lane Community College have begun work on a new building the college says will provide a space for health professions education. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the main campus of LCC in the morning of October 12. LCC says the Health Professions Building will house the LCC Dental Clinic, academic and administrative offices for health professions, and a classroom with more than 100 seats. The college also says the building will be the new home for dental and emergency medical programs.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
KCBY
Bonnie Ell-Department of Human Services Child Welfare-Coos & Curry Counties
Bonnie Ell discusses 2 upcoming events. Kaffe 101 is hosting "Exploring the Foster Family" on 10/18 from 6-7 p.m. The Coos and Curry County Foster Parent Association is hosting on Saturday on 11/5 from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, "Pastabilities," a Free event. Donations accepted.
oregontoday.net
Sunrise/Sunset Coos Bay, Oct. 14
The Sun will rise in Oregon’s Bay Area at 7:29 a.m. for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Sun will set at 6:35 p.m., offering 11-horus & 6-minutes of Daylight.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
kezi.com
Eugene Fall Home Show returns after two-year hiatus
EUGENE, Ore. -- The largest home show in the Pacific Northwest is ready to go with more than 200 home improvement experts on standby for thousands of guests. The event will kick off Friday, October 14 at 5 p.m. and will last through Sunday. At the last Eugene Spring Home Show, more than 29,000 people attended. The show offers a way for visitors to see what is new and trending in the field of home improvement with more than 200 exhibitors able to talk about everything from heating to flooring and air conditioning.
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
