Oshtemo Township, Mich — A neighborhood Traffic Calming Task Force is working to address what they're calling excessive speeds along Green Meadow Road in Oshtemo Township. Scot Jefferies, chair of the task force, said he knows of six vehicles that have lost control and gone off the road in the last year, including a Kalamazoo Public School bus that tipped over, injuring multiple students.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO