Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural

PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The massive 17 by 58-foot painting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMT

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
David Keene
WWMT

MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMT

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Rotary Satellite Club makes care packages for military members

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 20 volunteers, as a part of a program called Operation Rotarians Appreciate You, gathered at the Kalamazoo Country Club Wednesday to pack boxes for troops suffering from PTSD. The packages are expected to ship to active service military members in Qatar, Kuwait, and Dubai,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Neighborhood traffic calming task force works to improve speed on Green Meadow Road

Oshtemo Township, Mich — A neighborhood Traffic Calming Task Force is working to address what they're calling excessive speeds along Green Meadow Road in Oshtemo Township. Scot Jefferies, chair of the task force, said he knows of six vehicles that have lost control and gone off the road in the last year, including a Kalamazoo Public School bus that tipped over, injuring multiple students.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan Maritime Museum welcomes visitors after $3.6 million rebuild

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — History and boating enthusiasts could visit one of South Haven's most beloved attractions year round. The Michigan Maritime Museum reopened its campus in August after a nearly year-long rebuild. A grand opening of the new $3.6 million Maritime Heritage Center took place on Sept., 30, 2022.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Three Latino artists in Battle Creek show off their homeland-inspired artwork

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, three Latino artists in West Michigan showed off their paintings at the Art Center of Battle Creek. “Everything is coming from my head, believe it or not, and some other things are inspiration,” Fausto Fernandez, an artist from the Dominican Republic who lives in Battle Creek, said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

