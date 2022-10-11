Read full article on original website
Man accused of stalking, harassing women on San Francisco streets arrested, police say
Investigators have linked Bill Gene Hobbs to 14 incidents dating back to Sept. 2021. He's accused of chasing, touching and even kissing women on the street in broad daylight.
Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
San Francisco man convicted of kidnapping, raping girl
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury this week after he lured a 13-year-old girl to his Mission District apartment and raped her, prosecutors said. Benjamin Caal was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd act with a minor by force, and kidnapping for […]
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
Two gunshot victims, including child, found in car in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were found shot in a car in Pittsburg, including a minor, the Pittsburg Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Police first got the call about a shooting at Dabi and Civic avenues at 9:06 p.m. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims in a car. One victim was […]
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI
PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
Brentwood Resident Arrested in Walnut Creek Fatal Crash
According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run vehicle crash. Police arrested Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29 of Brentwood, in the incident. According to police, Walnut Creek Police have arrested Arck Ramirez for the Hit and Run Collision that resulted...
Armed robbery and shooting suspects arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, […]
Drug dealer had enough fentanyl to kill SF’s entire population, according to DA
On Sunday in San Francisco, one man walked down the street carrying enough drugs in his pockets and backpack to kill the city's entire population, according to prosecutors and police.
State Bar complaint filed against SF interim D.A. Jenkins by retired judge
SAN FRANCISCO - A retired judge has filed a State Bar complaint against interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The complaint alleges Jenkins violated State Bar rules and the Business and Professions code through acts of dishonesty. Retired Superior Court Judge Martha Goldin filed the complaint on Thursday. The...
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows terrifying ambush-style robbery, shooting in SF's Mission
Home surveillance video captured the moments when three suspects, including one brandishing an AR-15 style rifle, jumped out of a car and forced six men against a wall while demanding, "Give it all up."
San Francisco residents fed up with crime, homelessness: 'It’s getting less safe'
Crime and homelessness are persistent issues plaguing San Francisco despite the newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Bay Area residents said.
Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner
WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
What is ‘swatting,’ and why is it dangerous?
Six schools across the Bay Area faced 'swatting' incidents on Wednesday morning, but what exactly is swatting and why is it happening so frequently?
Santa Rosa child rapist sentenced to life in prison
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to serve life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 125 years, for raping a six-year-old girl and sexually assaulting two more girls.
Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
