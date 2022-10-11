WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...

