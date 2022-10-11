ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
KRON4 News

Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco man convicted of kidnapping, raping girl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury this week after he lured a 13-year-old girl to his Mission District apartment and raped her, prosecutors said. Benjamin Caal was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd act with a minor by force, and kidnapping for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Community Education
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Resident Arrested in Walnut Creek Fatal Crash

According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run vehicle crash. Police arrested Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29 of Brentwood, in the incident. According to police, Walnut Creek Police have arrested Arck Ramirez for the Hit and Run Collision that resulted...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery and shooting suspects arrested by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma

A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy