Scottish Wind Farm Sets Record for Deepest Fixed Installation
The ongoing installation of the Seagreen Wind Farm reached several key milestones this week including the deepest yet installation of a fixed wind turbine. The site which is called Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm also reached the halfway point in its installation while it first generated power to the UK national grid in August.
Pipeline for Floating Offshore Wind Capacity Doubles in 12 Months
As the global offshore wind energy industry grows, project developers are increasingly focusing on floating offshore wind projects. A new report published by RenewableUK shows that the total pipeline of floating offshore wind projects has more than doubled in terms of capacity in the past 12 months. The membership organization that promotes wind energy development expects that floating wind will play a central role in providing clean, cheap electricity and increasing energy security for countries.
DNV: Offshore Wind Set to Grow 56-Fold by 2050
DNV expects that offshore wind will play a substantial part in the energy transition, increasing its market share to nearly 10 percent of global electrical power generation through 2050. Thanks to the relative ease of scaling up, offshore wind will likely enjoy an annualized growth rate of about 13 percent...
Fire Damaged Containership Reportedly Sunk in Red Sea
A week after a container vessel owned and operated by shipping companies in the UAE caught fire reports indicate the vessel has sunk. Professional salvors have been instructed to render salvage services to the vessel after the vessel was abandoned approximately 123 nautical miles northwest of Jizan port in Saudi Arabia.
BIMCO Calls for Recognition of Non-EU Shipbreaking Yards
A report commissioned by the shipping industry trade group BIMCO highlights that while the EU list of approved ship recycling facilities continues to grow, new additions have not added significant capacity to meet the demands of the global shipping industry. In a controversial move because of environmental and safety records for Asian shipbreaking facilities, the trade group is calling for increased recycling capacity to meet the industry demands by shifting the focus towards adding facilities outside of the EU.
Australia is Diversifying Away From Dependence on Trade With China
China’s share of Australia’s trade—both exports and imports—is falling and is being replaced by other trading partners in Asia, bringing important diversification to Australian markets. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics trade report shows that China’s share of Australia’s exports, which peaked at an extraordinary 42.1...
IMB: Global Piracy Remains at Lowest Level in Decades
Global piracy and armed robbery incidents in the maritime industry are at their lowest level in decades continuing patterns that emerged over the past two years. In its report for the first nine months of 2022, the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB), reports the lowest recorded figure in three decades. The organization, which tracks piracy and coordinates the reporting of incidents to the authorities, however cautions against complacency calling for regional and international players to sustain their efforts to prevent piracy incidents.
SAAM Joins Electric-Tugboat Trend With Two Harbor Tugs for Vancouver
SAAM Towage has closed on a deal to buy two new all-electric tugs for bulk terminal operations in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mining company Teck Resources has agreed to a contract to use the vessels for ship assist and harbor towage at Neptune Terminals, a coal and potash terminal at the Port of Vancouver's Burrard Inlet. Neptune is jointly owned by Canpotex, a potash exporter, and by Teck's coal division. Between these two commodities it handles about 24 million tonnes of bulk product a year.
Australia Invests in Life Extension for its Diesel Subs
With delays and uncertainties engulfing the Australia–UK–US submarine partnership (AUKUS) program, the Australian government has decided to invest in the capabilities of its existing submarines, whose lifespan has repeatedly been extended. The government said it will invest $202 million in a five-year contract with Raytheon Australia to sustain...
Allseas Begins Deep-Sea Trial of Polymetallic Nodule Mining System
Swiss offshore contracting giant Allseas has begun a controversial deep-sea mining test for Canadian firm The Metals Company, a startup in which Allseas holds an eight percent stake. The firm's converted drillship, the Hidden Gem (ex name Vitoria 10000) has deployed to the Pacific's Clarion-Clipperton Zone to test out a...
Video: Fire Damages Indonesia Cargo Ship Arriving in Port
An Indonesian-flagged cargo ship caught fire as it was arriving in the eastern port of Surabaya on the island of Java. The crew was safely evacuated from the ship but one local fireman suffered burns and was taken to a hospital. The fire could be seen across the harbor delaying traffic in the port.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Proceeding with Methanol Tests
Norwegian Cruise Line and its parent company are pursuing green methanol as their preferred path to achieve decarbonization of their operations. While Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean Group all are introducing liquified natural gas ships to their fleet, Norwegian has decided to pursue methanol while implementing interim steps on its in-service cruise ships.
Qatar Brings in Three Cruise Ships for World Cup Hotel Space
The organizers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have chartered in a third cruise ship to provide another 1,000-plus hotel rooms during the month-long event. An estimated 1.2 million people will descend on the small Mideast nation for the games beginning November 20, and their needs will outstrip the 31,000-room hotel capacity in the capital of Doha. Qatari organizers are taking a variety of measures to make sure that attendees have somewhere to stay, including containerized "cabins" on the edge of the city, a tent "fan village" for 1,800 on Qetaifan Island, a variety of apartment options, and three cruise ships operated by MSC Cruises.
MSC’s Second Record-Setting Boxship Floated as Newbuilds Continue
MSC’s new giant boxship was floated out by its Chinese shipbuilders as the carrier continues its rapid expansion. Despite the current slowing in volumes and rapid decline in freight rates, MSC is continuing its build-out of its fleet at a record pace. Already the largest containership operator, the carrier has orders equaling 40 percent of its current capacity and continues to buy secondhand vessels.
