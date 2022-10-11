The organizers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have chartered in a third cruise ship to provide another 1,000-plus hotel rooms during the month-long event. An estimated 1.2 million people will descend on the small Mideast nation for the games beginning November 20, and their needs will outstrip the 31,000-room hotel capacity in the capital of Doha. Qatari organizers are taking a variety of measures to make sure that attendees have somewhere to stay, including containerized "cabins" on the edge of the city, a tent "fan village" for 1,800 on Qetaifan Island, a variety of apartment options, and three cruise ships operated by MSC Cruises.

