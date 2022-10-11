ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Morgan Myles: A finalist on ‘The Voice’ after years as a touring musician (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Morgan Myles has never lived in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Pennsylvania native has spent the past 16 years working full-time as a singer/songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, mastering her talents while getting the opportunity to tour the country and open for familiar artists like Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield and Old Dominion. Those travels and tours have brought her to southeastern North Carolina for several shows, and Myles has become fond of the coastal city and its generosity.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
WECT

Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s toughest races returns tomorrow as athletes from across the globe get set to compete in the 2022 Ironman 70.3 North Carolina Triathlon. The three-event race kicks off Saturday morning, and it covers more than 70 miles of swimming, biking, and running through...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement. “Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire gear,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Mammogram screening on wheels coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Receiving a mammogram screening has never been easier, especially if you live near Wilmington. The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored

Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County announces new public library director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

N.C. Fourth of July Festival has new headquarters, administrator

The N.C. Fourth of July Festival announced Tuesday the 2023 event has officially partnered with the City of Southport as its administrator and the city’s Indian Trail Meeting Hall on West Moore Street will serve as the new festival headquarters. For the past 28 years, the Southport-Oak Island Area...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Major power outage reported across Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

