WECT
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This year’s...
WECT
Morgan Myles: A finalist on ‘The Voice’ after years as a touring musician (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Morgan Myles has never lived in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Pennsylvania native has spent the past 16 years working full-time as a singer/songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, mastering her talents while getting the opportunity to tour the country and open for familiar artists like Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield and Old Dominion. Those travels and tours have brought her to southeastern North Carolina for several shows, and Myles has become fond of the coastal city and its generosity.
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
foxwilmington.com
Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
WECT
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s toughest races returns tomorrow as athletes from across the globe get set to compete in the 2022 Ironman 70.3 North Carolina Triathlon. The three-event race kicks off Saturday morning, and it covers more than 70 miles of swimming, biking, and running through...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
WECT
Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement. “Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire gear,...
WECT
Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
WECT
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers, and Wilmington was voted number 10 in the best U.S. small cities to visit. Wilmington was the only city in North Carolina to make the...
WECT
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates marched...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WECT
Mammogram screening on wheels coming to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Receiving a mammogram screening has never been easier, especially if you live near Wilmington. The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)...
bladenonline.com
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored
Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
WECT
New Hanover County announces new public library director
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”
The State Port Pilot
N.C. Fourth of July Festival has new headquarters, administrator
The N.C. Fourth of July Festival announced Tuesday the 2023 event has officially partnered with the City of Southport as its administrator and the city’s Indian Trail Meeting Hall on West Moore Street will serve as the new festival headquarters. For the past 28 years, the Southport-Oak Island Area...
WECT
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But extension...
WECT
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
