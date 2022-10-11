NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO