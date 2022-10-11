ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Fined By NFL After Controversial Play: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been fined $11,139 by the NFL for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during a controversial play in Week 5), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine on Friday (October 14).
