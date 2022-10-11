Read full article on original website
Davante Adams Deserves The Charges But The Complaint Is Ridiculous
Davante Adams has been charged for a misdemeanor assault in Kansas City and Covino and Rich continue their spirited debate on the situation for the Raiders star wide receiver.
Tom Brady Fined By NFL After Controversial Play: Report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been fined $11,139 by the NFL for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during a controversial play in Week 5), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine on Friday (October 14).
'MNF' Protestor Who Was Laid Out By Bobby Wagner Files Police Report
The protester who was laid out by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field at Levi's Stadium has reportedly filed a police report in relation to the incident, TMZ Sports reports.
Justin Fields is Not the Problem in Chicago
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington stick up for Bears QB Justin Fields after a tough loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
Dan Snyder Reportedly Has 'Dirt' on NFL Owners, Commissioner
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has privately claimed to have enough "dirt" to "blow up" several NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell, ESPN reported exclusively.
Colin Cowherd Has This Big Warning For the Steelers Organization
Colin Cowherd discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers' deteriorating 2022 season, and address what changes the organization must make if they hope to survive in a now-stacked AFC North that will soon feature Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow as its star-studded quarterback fraternity.
Another Thursday Night Stinker
Dan wonders if it’s still worth it to watch these consistently bad games on Thursday nights.
Jason Whitlock Says This 'Beta Male' is Trying to Ruin the NFL
Jason Whitlock explains who he thinks is the main culprit behind the ‘feminization’ of football, as Whitlock says fans should not be blaming the referees for ‘ruining’ the NFL.
Colin Cowherd Releases His Week 6 'Super Bowl Bubble'
Colin Cowherd released his updated ‘Super Bowl Bubble’ in a segment where Colin explains why he doesn’t consider the Packers a legitimate threat to reach the Super Bowl.
Ron Rivera Needs to Shoulder Blame for Throwing Carson Wentz Under the Bus
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Commanders HC Ron Rivera’s postgame meltdown after he was questioned by media members about Dan Snyder, and comments he made about QB Carson Wentz earlier in the week.
Former Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Dies at 50
Former University of Virginia and Green Bay Packers end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at the age of 50, according to an online obituary shared by the Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Virginia.
