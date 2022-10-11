Read full article on original website
Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
KCRA.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another was taken to a nearby hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Friday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 80 in the Natomas...
KCRA.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash after leading officers on chase in Elk Grove, police says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a home following a chase in Elk Grove, police said Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard. Police said the 47-year-old...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
KCRA.com
Body found in Clarksburg near Stan’s Yolo Marina, sheriff’s office said
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found near Stan’s Yolo Marina on Thursday. Officials said the body was found around 10:24 a.m. The body has since been pulled out of the river, and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Coroner’s...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month. According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.
Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash
The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Crash at Gold River Involving Two Teslas
Injury Accident on U.S. 50 Near Sunrise Boulevard Involves Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run crash occurred in Gold River, northeast of Rancho Cordova, on October 6 that left people injured. The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just east of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. The police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the accident involved two Teslas and a Toyota Corolla.
Mother speaks out after suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
NBC Bay Area
Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp. It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail. Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died. Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man
A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
crimevoice.com
Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident
A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
KCRA.com
Amador County sheriff candidate fired from office after failing to report tasing incident
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A former Amador County Sheriff’s sergeant, who was placed on administrative leave for accidentally tasing a child while on duty, has been fired, according to termination documents. The former sergeant chose not to report the incident to his supervisors because he was “scared” and because of an “upcoming election," which he is currently a candidate in.
