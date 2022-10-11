Sports Spotlight - Greene Central senior tennis player Colie helps lead Rams to consecutive conference titles record

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU homecoming weekend as the Pirates face Memphis Saturday night. Defense is looking to be better on third down and against explosive plays. “You let them get a few big plays on you and all of a sudden they are down the field. You can’t give up big plays in this game,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “You give up explosives it puts you behind, they get on pace, the get the momentum.”

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO