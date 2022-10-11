ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVHN wants to build a hospital off MacArthur Road. Whitehall rejected the plans, but that may not be the end of it.

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Lehigh Valley Health Network, which earlier this year had plans approved for a small hospital in Lower Macungie Township, now wants to build a similar facility on a Whitehall Township field just off MacArthur Road.

But on Monday, township commissioners pushed back, rejecting 5-2 an effort to change zoning to allow a medical complex in a field near Whitehall High School.

LVHN wants to build a hospital with dozens of emergency room bays and inpatient rooms, and a 60,000-square-foot medical office building, Chief Business Development Officer Ed Dougherty told commissioners during a board meeting.

The complex is meant to make health care more accessible for the region, LVHN spokesperson Brian Downs said. The organization had no comment on its future plans for the proposal, he said.

Expanding health care access to more rural communities, such as with “micro-hospitals,” has been a goal for LVHN. Lower Macungie in August approved the network’s plans for a one-story, 22,194-square-foot hospital and three-story medical office building off Route 100.

LVHN wanted the township to change the residential zoning of a field at Lehigh Street and MacArthur Road to allow for the complex, according to board President Joseph Marx.

Commissioners Jeffrey Warren and Andy Roman voted in favor of the proposal, while Marx, Philip Ginder, Charles Fisher, Randy Atiyeh and Thomas Slonaker voted against.

Marx said in an interview that he voted against changing the zoning because it is too open-ended. If approved, he said, he feared potential changes or additions to the plan the board couldn’t control.

Though he commended LVHN for a thorough presentation, he said, “in order to make a sound, educated decision, I need to see more.”

Marx also highlighted his and residents’ concerns about increased traffic, particularly regarding the safety of any nearby children, as he anticipated hundreds of employees as well as patients and deliveries.

One of the access points to the hospital would be off Mechanicsville Road, Marx said.

In addition to concerns about traffic, more than a dozen residents spoke about the proposed change, mostly in opposition. Residents worried about additional noise coming from ambulances and the hospital, as well as the loss of a potential tax base.

“Traffic on MacArthur Road is going to be horrendous,” one woman said. “It’s already bad, it’s going to be worse.”

“This is not a win for us as a township,” another said.

One woman argued the hospital would be a better neighbor than residences: “LVHN will never shoot off fireworks, there will be no barking dogs, there will be no large parties. I don’t want houses directly in my backyard.”

She also noted the burden residences could put on the school system.

Despite the commissioners’ vote, LVHN could continue to try to get its plans approved.

“We look forward, if we’re permitted, to continuing the discussion to get to a good result for everyone,” Dougherty said.

Should LVHN return with the proposal, Marx said he’d like to see a clearer scope of the project and any possible future development under consideration.

Also, at the meeting, the board unanimously approved the Whitehall Farms Subdivision , allowing for 43 lots for single-family homes at 3855 Lehigh St. and 3305 Municipal Drive, totaling about 33 acres. Marx said construction will begin as the developers become able.

#Hospital#City Planning#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Lvhn#Whitehall High School
