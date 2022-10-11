ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I’m plus size – here’s how I style boots for the fall to flatter my wider calves

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A PLUS size TikToker has shared her hack for styling boots in the fall to flatter wider calves.

Tori is a content creator who makes videos mostly about fashion as a size 18 woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16myNb_0iV4kaan00
TikToker Tori creates fashion content for plus size people for her over 200,000 followers Credit: TikTok/ torii.block

She has over 268,000 followers on TikTok and consistently gets thousands of views, however, a recent video has gained over a million.

“Let’s get dressed,” the text in the video says.

Tori says she is 230 pounds and wears between a size 16 and 18.

For her outfit, Tori wears a pair of black bicycle shorts and a black, oversized T-shirt, along with an orange trucker hat.

In order to accentuate the shirt to her figure, Tori turns the shirt inside out and places two safety pins on each side of the shirt below the sleeve.

Using a shoe lace through both pins, Tori suggests tying a bow and tightening it however you want.

“Turn inside out and you have an altered dress!”

In the caption of the post, Tori calls the trick “one of my favorite hacks of all time.”

She ties the look together with a pair of metallic blue boots.

In the comments, Tori clarified that they were wide-calf coots.

“They fit my 20” calves!” she said with a praying hand emoji.

She received over 500 comments with many viewers praising her fashion choices and complimenting the hack.

“I struggle with my self image and seeing women who are the same size as me makes me feel so much better about myself,” wrote one person.

“You are absolutely stunning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tgGu_0iV4kaan00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFZwj_0iV4kaan00

Another wrote: “Ah! Finally found someone with the same body shape!

"Very excited to binge your videos!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHoVZ_0iV4kaan00
In a recent video, she revealed how she styles boots to flatter her fuller figure Credit: TikTok/ torii.block

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Calves#Flatter#Tiktoker
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
817K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy