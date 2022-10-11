Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
PA school bus safety poster contest
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, and school bus safety advocates honored nine students today for submitting posters for this year's School Bus Safety Poster Contest. Students in Kindergarten through eighth grade were recognized for their winning entries. State Police also took the opportunity to remind drivers of...
local21news.com
Preserving the family farm: the steps some are taking to ensure tradition continues
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $7.5 million of state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars was put towards purchasing development rights of 24 farms across 10 Pennsylvania counties. The counties with newly preserved farms include Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery,...
local21news.com
Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness
York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
local21news.com
Shippensburg University students unveil 'first-of-it's-kind' voting data map
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Shippensburg University Honors students has created a “first-of-its-kind” voting data map that shows changes in voting patterns over time. The Shippensburg University Pennsylvania Elections Research (SUPER) map includes statistics on voter registration, partisan turnout, and electoral wins for each...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Race for Pennsylvania Senator gets even tighter, new poll shows
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It appears the race for Senate in Pennsylvania is getting even tighter. That's according to a new poll results released by The Trafalgar Group. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are separated by just two and a half percentage points, according to the poll.
local21news.com
Food Immersion lab shows the journey of our food from farm to plate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Have you ever wondered where your food comes from? A new, interactive experience is coming to Central PA that will help explain just that. For National Farmer's Day on Wednesday, GIANT and the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation gave CBS 21 News a first look at their PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab.
local21news.com
Advocates continue to stress importance of free school meal programs
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — As we continue to cover the push for more school meal programs in Pennsylvania, advocates say it was one of the most important lessons learned from the pandemic. During the pandemic, federal income guideline restrictions were lifted for many free school breakfast and lunch...
local21news.com
National Education Association outlines plan to address teacher shortage
Teacher shortages are affecting classrooms across the country and Pennsylvania is no exception. The National Education Association interviewed educators and administrators across the nation to offer a comprehensive plan on how to combat the problem. “The school staffing shortage has reached crisis levels," said David Broderic, the communication director with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Firearm seized from student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre area high school on Tuesday morning, school administrators told us today. This happened on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in nearby Snyder County. “A student came in...
local21news.com
Black voters key to winning PA senate race, new poll suggests
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Black voters might just be the ones to tilt the scale as the U.S. Senate race tightens in Pennsylvania. “We’re just trying to educate Black voters on how important it is to amplify your voices come Nov. 8,” Kallel Edwards told CBS 21 News. Edwards is the Pennsylvania State Organizing Manager for Black Voters Matter, a nonpartisan group that seeks to get marginalized, predominantly Black communities civically engaged. “There’s conversations that need to be had around gun violence, education, healthcare and things of that nature that are impacting Black voters all year.”
local21news.com
Scammers targeting elderly as Medicare open enrollment period set to begin
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — About 2.7 million Pennsylvanians are currently enrolled in Medicare. With open enrollment just days away, scammers are targeting the elderly in an effort to commit insurance fraud. “If someone says that they’re calling from Medicare or from Social Security and they ask you for...
local21news.com
DeSantis responds to Cruz getting life in prison for Parkland massacre
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday responded to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.
Comments / 0