DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Black voters might just be the ones to tilt the scale as the U.S. Senate race tightens in Pennsylvania. “We’re just trying to educate Black voters on how important it is to amplify your voices come Nov. 8,” Kallel Edwards told CBS 21 News. Edwards is the Pennsylvania State Organizing Manager for Black Voters Matter, a nonpartisan group that seeks to get marginalized, predominantly Black communities civically engaged. “There’s conversations that need to be had around gun violence, education, healthcare and things of that nature that are impacting Black voters all year.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO