Union women’s hockey doesn’t mind taking two weeks off from competition

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas tries to cover the puck in front of Mae Batherson of Syracuse with teammate Meredith Killian during a Sept. 17 exhibition game at Messa Rink.

SCHENECTADY — The Union College women’s hockey team is off to its best six-game start since its second season of Division I existence in 2004-05. So, the last thing you would think is that the Dutchwomen would want some time off, especially two weeks off.

But Dutchwomen coach Josh Scibia doesn’t mind having time away from competition.

Union is off to a 3-3 start. It’s the Dutchwomen’s best six-game start since posting a 3-2-1 record in 2004-05. They started the 2013-14 season 3-3.

The Dutchwomen don’t play again until they open ECAC Hockey play Oct. 28 at Clarkson, and then play at St. Lawrence the next day. That will give Sciba and the coaching staff time to clean up some things before facing the Golden Knights.

“It’s time for us to work on some things that we need to get better at,” Sciba said during the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa Rink. “I think as a group, we’re still working on consistency. I think you can see that from Friday to Saturday. I think now for us, we want to focus on certain things in our game this week and next week, and then get ready for Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

“But I don’t think anything changes from this group, I think our mindsets are in the right place. I believe in this group a lot, so I think we’ll be fully prepared.”

The Dutchwomen have been competitive in five of their six games. The only dud was last Friday’s 7-0 loss at Providence. But Union showed resilience the next day when it won at Boston University 3-1 for the program’s first-ever victory against the Terriers. Union was 0-12.

Through six games, Union is averaging 2.3 goals per game and 31.2 shots on goal per game. Last season, the Dutchwomen averaged just 1.2 goals and 23.6 shots per game.

Two things stick out to Sciba.

“I think one is just [that] we are ultra competitive,” Sciba said. “I think our group is supremely competitive, probably the most competitive group that we’ve had since I’ve been coaching here. I don’t think there’s any way that we can deny that I think practice every day is very competitive. I think you feel that from the group.

“The other thing is I think they’re way more connected. I think they’re a much closer team. I think they’re building relationships with each other. They’re handling conflict with each other much better. You feel a different energy from the group.”

Dutchwomen senior forward and team captain Emily King agrees with Sciba’s assessment.

“I think that we’re a little insanely competitive, but it keeps practices fun,” said King, the team’s leading scorer with four goals and three assists. “One thing that we worked on, especially because we didn’t do that well Friday, we were having a bit of problems with sorting our frustration out with each other. Then on Saturday, we really came together and figured out how to boost each other up. … Sometimes you can have an off day, but we figured out how to pull together and pull out that win on Saturday.”

Not every game is going to be great. Sophomore goalie Sophie Matsoukas, who made 37 saves in the BU win, believes limiting the number of bad games is key for the Dutchwomen to be successful.

“The way that we can rebound is the most important thing,” said Matsoukas, who has started all six games and has a 3.20 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. Like we don’t want to let that affect any other game that weekend or in the season. Being able to rebound was great for us, and just to see that we can do it is supporting us for the next games.”

After the games at Clarkson and St. Lawrence, Union will play its first home game of the season Nov. 4 against Harvard, followed by Dartmouth on Nov. 5. Sciba wants the Dutchwomen to start strong in ECACH play.

“We know league play is going to be our biggest challenge,” Sciba said. “We have certain goals, and we want to just continue to build every day and be better every day.”

.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College