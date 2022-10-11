ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

County administration reviews a new code of ethics; discusses donation of land

By Avery Shanahan Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE— Eau Claire County is taking the next steps toward the creation of the proposed independent ethics commission.

The Eau Claire County Committee on Administration reviewed the first draft of a newly created code of ethics for County Board Supervisors and employees.

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire County, WI
Government
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Woman Wounded With Arrow Near Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — The sheriff in Eau Claire is looking into how a woman ended-up being shot by an arrow over the weekend. The woman called 9-1-1 after being hit with an arrow in the Town of Washington. Investigators are not saying who shot her, or what she was doing when she was shot. The sheriff’s office says she is expected to live, and says there is no threat to the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Board Supervisors
WEAU-TV 13

Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Missing Woman Found After House Burned to Ground

(Ladysmith, WI) — The sheriff in Rusk County has found the missing woman whose house burned to the ground over the weekend. No one is offering any details about where Ginger Bryant went or where she was. The sheriff’s office says her home in the Township of Washington burned down over the weekend. Investigators wanted to know what she knew about the fire.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware

TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
TOMAHAWK, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased

RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located

RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck

Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Owen Woman Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield

An Owen woman was arrested in Marshfield after drugs were found in her vehicle. Marshfield Police K9 Zso Zso completed an exterior vehicle sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance(s) emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating suspected Drug Paraphernalia, substances that field tested positive for the presence of THC and substances that field tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
5K+
Followers
192
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy