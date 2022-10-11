ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Major change coming to millions of shoppers – including stores like Walmart, Kroger and Aldi

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbMHc_0iV4k92X00

GROCERY stores all across The Golden State are being required to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, fully eliminating them by 2025.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed bill SB 1046 eliminating what's called pre-checkout bags which are typically used for fruits and vegetables.

The law mandates that stores around the state must be free from plastic pre-checkout bags by January 1, 2025.

Stores will replace plastic bags and offer recycled paper bags or compostable bags instead.

In August 2014, California became the first to impose a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags at large retail stores.

Director of Advocacy for Californians Against Waste, Nick Lapis told The Mercury News, “This kind of plastic film is not recyclable. It’s a contaminant in almost any bin you put it into.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tRwd_0iV4k92X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ll9bQ_0iV4k92X00

“It flies around landfills and flies out of trucks. It gets stuck on gears at recycling facilities. And it contaminates compost. It’s a problematic product we want to get rid of,” Mr Lapis added.

Companies eliminating plastic

Big chains like Walmart have already started eliminating the use of plastic bags as it joined the Beyond the Bag initiative where large retailers eventually replace plastic bags with something more sustainable.

Grocery chain Trader Joe's has also started offering compostable produce bags.

Back in 2019, the company replaced all of its stores and even eliminated foam containers and other harmful packaging.

Aldi is another retailer that committed to eliminating its plastic use in April 2022.

US CEO Jason Hart wrote to customers announcing the removal of plastic bags from nearly 500 stores with plans to phase them out from all 2,200 locations by the end of 2023.

"We are thrilled to make this monumental pledge in support of our

planet which will remove 4,400 tons of plastic from circulation each year," Jason said in the letter.

States phasing out single-use plastic

Like stores, states around the nation have been banning single-use plastic in order to mitigate their pollution contribution.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, among the cities with plastic bag bans and fees include: Boulder, Colorado; Montgomery County, Maryland; Portland, Maine; New York, New York; and Washington, DC.

Stores in these states require businesses to charge a five or 10-cent fee for each bag purchased.

New Jersey is said to have one of the strictest single-use plastic bans as the law prohibits grocery stores in the Garden State from even offering single-use plastic or paper bags.

Additionally, restaurants and convenience stores may offer single-use paper bags to their customers, but they cannot be plastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tgGu_0iV4k92X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFZwj_0iV4k92X00

The Sun reveals TJ Maxx’s little-known color coded tags are the secret to getting the best deals – always buy purple when you see it.

Plus, Trader Joe’s is bringing back much-loved shopping experience but with a ’new’ approach.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
AZFamily

Some Phoenix area Fry’s employees say they failed to receive paychecks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Fry’s employees tell On Your Side that they’re caught up in a financial nightmare. That’s because they still haven’t been paid; payday was last week. “Honestly, it’s been really stressful,” an unidentified Fry’s employee told On Your Side. “Some of us live paycheck to paycheck.”
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Local
California Government
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
BGR.com

Urgent warning: Produce at 11 stores may be contaminated with human waste

People in Michigan might have certain Kuntry Gardens fruits and vegetables in their pantries or refrigerators. These products might be contaminated with untreated human waste, posing a health hazard to buyers. Health authorities issued a consumer advisory for these products, warning consumers not to eat them. It’s not quite a recall for Kuntry Gardens products, but it should be treated as one.
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
817K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy