Aiken, SC

Newcomers' Club celebrates 50 years

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
A half-century of philanthropy and fellowship was in the spotlight Tuesday at Newberry Hall, with Aiken Newcomers' Club sharing a meal and memories.

Mayor Rick Osbon was among the guests, adding some humor. "Fifty years? You don't look at day over 21," he remarked, addressing a gathering of more than 100 women from throughout the Aiken area.

He presented a proclamation naming Tuesday in honor of the club, and recalled that the club's initial meetings were held in the Ramada Inn, a motel once on Richland Avenue – one of relatively few local options for such gatherings in 1972.

The club's role, he said, does not go unnoticed. "This club has generated over a half a million dollars to go to charity, to give a hand up to people who need it."

Fundraising activities have taken such forms as pancake breakfasts, silent auctions, rummage sales, bake sales, oyster roasts, plant sales and a cookbook, and social outings have been in such areas as golf, book clubs, bridge, dances, wine appreciation, picnics and theater parties, Osbon added.

Beneficiaries of the club's generosity have included such organizations as Friends of the Animal Shelter, the Salvation Army, Area Churches Together Serving, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and the American Cancer Society, he said.

Also speaking to the gathering was David Jameson, president/CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce. He encouraged his listeners to "think about the thousands of connections you've made in this community, and the way the members have made friendships" over the course of half a century.

"Hundreds and hundreds of new friendships were formed by this group. Think about the thousands of smiles, how you make each other happy and how you share information and greet each other, and how ... that helps everybody thrive when you're happy and smiling and have friends and friendships."

The club's mission statement, as indicated on its website, is to "provide opportunities to its members to become acquainted with other members, as well as with the many community activities and functions," and to "undertake and complete charitable, humanitarian, and social welfare projects, while being nonpartisan, nonsectarian, nonpolitical, and nonprofit."

The club's current officer corps is composed of Melissa Denardo, president; Carol Wood, first vice president; and Jeanne Majidi and B.J. Schreier, co-treasurers. Linda Kanc is the immediate past president.

A variety of organizations came on board in providing door prizes for Tuesday's festivities, including such names as Floyd & Green Fine Jewelers, Malia’s Restaurant, Neon Fig, Plum Pudding Gourmet Kitchen Store, 3 Monkeys Fine Gifts, Changes Day Spa, Cold Creek Nursery, Cork and Cap Bottle Shoppe, Spago Day Spa, The Village Cafe, Vikki’s … A Unique Boutique, White Rose Eclectic and Aiken Center for the Arts.

Aiken, SC
