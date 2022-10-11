Read full article on original website
Carlita Davis
3d ago
she is your wife shouldn't you provide an adequate living space for everyone? she didn't make the landlord sell the property.
Debi Lybbert
3d ago
Cody says Janelle's wife well then why isn't he financially supporting her the same way he does Robin why doesn't Janelle have a home it's nice as Robin's if he doesn't like where she's living he wants to be the man of the house but he doesn't want to pay for anything what a joke
Eloise Bleakley
3d ago
Kody just wants the money they can bring in. Janelle is a very wise woman, she doesn’t need him!
