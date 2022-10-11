Read full article on original website
Klopp praises ‘really special’ Guardiola but says he will not miss their rivalry
Jürgen Klopp says he will not miss his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and is looking forward to the day when they can have a drink together. The duo go head-to-head competitively for the 26th time on Sunday when Manchester City visit Anfield with Klopp again preparing to face the man he describes as “the best manager in the world”.
Toney pushes England case in Brentford win over Brighton
LONDON (AP) — Striker Ivan Toney sent a World Cup message to England boss Gareth Southgate by firing Brentford to a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Friday. Toney was summoned by England for the first time last month but didn't get to play against Italy and Germany. But he is becoming harder to ignore after boosting his case with a cute backheel followed by yet another penalty.
Bayern Munich defers decision on Qatar sponsorship to 2023
Bayern Munich won't decide whether to extend its controversial sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways until next year
Lille extends 4-year unbeaten run against Strasbourg by 3-0
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg's optimism after its first win in the French league was trampled on by bogey team Lille on Friday. Less than a week after beating Angers on the road with its first multiple goals of the season, Strasbourg was blanked at home as it lost to Lille 3-0.
Tottenham beats Everton 2-0 and upholds perfect home record
LONDON (AP) — Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg maintained Tottenham's perfect home record in the English Premier League in beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday. Kane fired his team in front with a 59th-minute penalty after being brought down by Jordan Pickford. Hojbjerg sealed the win late...
Haji Wright has 2-goal game for Turkey's Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright ended a four-game scoreless streak, getting a pair of goals for Antalyaspor in a 3-2 loss at Alanyaspor on Friday night. Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute with a short-range header from Cemali Sertel's cross.
Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead of Andalucía Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round on Saturday. Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui...
No. 1 Swiatek tops Gauff in straight sets, advances to semis
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Coco Gauff on Friday night in the quarterfinal round at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Gauff had a double fault on the opening point and the outcome was seemingly never in doubt as Swiatek took control with her relentless, sharp-angled offensive attack in a rematch of this year’s French Open singles final, won by the 21-year-old from Poland, 6-1, 6-3.
