ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loan forgiveness will be 'easy,' WH says as it releases sample application

By Arthur Jones II
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVGfR_0iV4hO9y00

Biden administration officials on Tuesday previewed the Department of Education's much anticipated student loan forgiveness application process , which they said would be "easy," "straightforward" and resistant to fraud.

But the officials did not signal when the loan cancellation applications would be available online beyond saying it would be sometime in October. That is a delay from an earlier timeline that the forms would be released by early October.

In a call with reporters organized by the White House, senior administration officials said that they expect it will take "a matter of weeks" after someone applies for them to receive loan forgiveness.

Still, the officials reiterated that eligible borrowers should apply by mid-November to ensure their loan amounts are canceled before repayments resume on Jan. 1, 2023, after a nearly three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Student loan forgiveness: Key dates and details so far

"We hope and expect to deliver student debt relief to millions of Americans before the loan repayments restart," one official said on the call.

The government has urged people to double-check their contact information online to ensure they receive timely updates when the application is ready.

Student loan forgiveness ap... by ABC News Politics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xin8i_0iV4hO9y00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Education building stands in Washington, Aug. 18, 2020.

Under the forgiveness plan, people who made less than $125,000 in the 2020 or 2021 tax year -- or less than $250,000 as a couple -- will be eligible to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt or up to $20,000 for people with Pell grants, for low-income families.

The program, which President Joe Biden announced in August, is expected to apply to 43 million Americans -- and 20 million could have their debt completely wiped out, the White House estimates.

The debt cancellation, which is also being challenged in court, is expected to cost around $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office has said, though the administration disputes this assessment.

MORE: 'People are paying a lot of money': What students say about Biden's loan forgiveness plan

On Tuesday, administration officials said that once the application is released, eligible borrowers will fill out a "simple" two-part form that will be available in both English and Spanish, via computers and mobile devices, and accessible to borrowers with disabilities. The White House also released a sample version of that form.

Borrowers will not need to log in with a preexisting aid ID or upload any documents to the link, the officials said. They will have to provide their first and last names, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number, email address and income based on their 2020 or 2021 taxes.

At the bottom of the form, borrowers must review and sign a certification statement under penalty of perjury, which the administration officials stressed was one part of their defense against fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwcjE_0iV4hO9y00
The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: The campus of the University of Maryland, in College Park, MD, Dec. 7, 2017.

"This is a multi-step process for preventing fraud," one administration official said, adding that "all borrowers who apply will have to attest under penalty of perjury, which is enforceable with hefty fines and jail time, that they meet the income cutoff."

The officials said there were "strict fraud prevention measures in place" for the loan forgiveness but declined to detail all of them.

A borrower will not have to mark whether or not they received a Pell grant, the officials said. The DOE already has borrowers' loan information.

According to the White House, applicants who have a federal loan and are likely to "exceed" the income cutoff will be required to submit additional information to confirm that they meet the income requirement. The government will reach out to borrowers directly in the cases where they need more information.

The officials told reporters that steps have been taken to ensure the government can meet the volume of expected demand for the loan forgiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geChD_0iV4hO9y00
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2022.

"We've been working very hard with our existing contractors to make sure that they have the capacity that's necessary to serve the public," one official said. "We've also brought in additional support for web traffic and web volume. So we are aware of how big this project is that we're working on and how important it is for 40 million borrowers and their families and communities and how much excitement there's going to be."

Asked about the recent decision to scale back some parts of the loan cancellation program -- specifically regarding Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL), which are handled by private banks -- an administration official on the call did not dispute that the change was made to help protect the overall policy from pending lawsuits.

"Our guiding principle here is that we are trying to reach as many borrowers as possible and to do that as quickly and easily as possible," the official said.

The official said the government was assessing other options for borrowers of Perkins loans and FFELs.

The loan forgiveness application will be available through December 2023.

ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Related
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Loan Applications#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#The White House#Americans#Abc News Politics#Getty Images
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

865K+
Followers
183K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy