ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Roxborough HS gets $500K in security upgrades following deadly quintuple shooting

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyH95_0iV4gtXs00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — While Philadelphia police continue to search for suspects in the deadly shooting at Roxborough High School two weeks ago , lawmakers on Tuesday delivered a half-million dollars in state funding for security at the school.

The grant will pay for door alarms, additional security cameras, and classroom door locks at Roxborough High.

At a news conference outside of school, principal Kristin Williams-Smalley said she sought out the funding in the wake of the shooting after a football scrimmage.

“I’ve always been told that a closed mouth doesn’t get fed, said Williams-Smalley. “I continue to ask for what we need for our community and for our school.”

The money came from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, secured by state Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia , and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia , a Roxborough alum.

“This sacred place has been shaken in a way that none of our schools and none of our parents and families should have to experience,” said Kenyatta.

“My hope is that with these additional investments, the students in this building today and their parents who may be hearing about this feel a little bit safer about sending their kids to school.”

Five teens were shot in the ambush two weeks ago. Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was killed .

His mother Meredith Elizalde pleaded for the community to get involved in stopping the violence.  She spoke hours after a 13-year-old student at Wagner Middle School was killed .

“Look at what we have let ourselves become. My son is not even the most-recent child murdered In this city,” said Meredith Elizalde.

“People are reaching out to me from around the world because they’ve heard about Nick. And he deserves that honor. But so do all of our children.”

Hughes said everyone needs to be part of the solution to violence, and he called out the Republican-led state legislature which has not moved on what he called “common sense” gun laws.

“We are struggling with a legislature that chooses to be unresponsive to common sense gun laws that all we’re trying to do is get enacted,” said Hughes.

Kenyatta mentioned a “dream board” inside the school where one student wrote that her dream was simply to live past 30.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Hughes
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Nick
NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Security Camera#Legislature#Violent Crime#Roxborough Hs#Roxborough High School
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Man arrested in Roxborough HS shooting was sold ammo despite felon status, police say

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
UPPER DARBY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia

SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy