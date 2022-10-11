ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A legal expert discusses what's next for Adnan Syed

By Rick Ritter, Nicky Zizaza
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J54Tm_0iV4gXK000

A legal expert discusses what's next for Adnan Syed 02:27

BALTIMORE -- After spending more than two decades behind bars, Adnan Syed is a free man.

Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Syed related to the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, after new DNA tests excluded him.

The 41-year-old's conviction was vacated last month . Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said previous prosecutors in Syed's case failed to disclose information pointing to two other suspects.

Mosby could have moved to re-try Syed, but after new DNA tests of items belonging to Lee didn't yield a match to Syed, she decided to drop the charges.

Legal expert Adam Ruther, an attorney Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP, said exonerations are "few and far between."

"It takes a lot of evidence in order to get to that place. So yeah, this is an unusual circumstance, no doubt about it," he said.

Ruther spoke with WJZ's Nicky Zizaza and Rick Ritter about the case and what happens next.

Nicky Zizaza: What I think is top of mind for so many people is that we are learning about these two new suspects. And in the original case, they're saying one of these aspects was not presented to the defense. How does something like that happen in such a high-profile case?

Adam Ruther: It's an interesting question, what we mean when we say a "new suspect." They have not released the names of these individuals, so we don't really know whether they are true newcomers or whether one of them is a true newcomer to the case. Or whether there is additional evidence that wasn't disclosed that would have moved that person up in the alternative suspects list.

If they were people who were already known in the case -- people who were interviewed, people who were witnesses -- but there was evidence that would have suggested to the defense that maybe this is someone else I should point to as an alternative, then that information should definitely have been disclosed.

On the other hand, if this is somebody who is truly new to the case, meaning no one even knew about the evidence that would have made this person suspect at the time, that's a very different circumstance. Until we know who these people are, it's very hard for us out here to really know what happened there.

Rick Ritter: It's gonna be interesting to see how this all plays out, And part of that is what comes next for Adnan Syed in terms of any legal recourse after spending more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit.

Adam Ruther : I think anybody in his position would want to know, "OK, so how will I be compensated for this?" And the answer to that is really twofold. There's an administrative process under Maryland law where someone who has been wrongfully convicted and spent time in jail can be compensated using a formula based on the number of days they were incarcerated and they shouldn't have been.

But then the extra question on top of that is whether there might be any grounds for a civil suit based on any misconduct that led to his ultimate conviction. We haven't seen any facts that might suggest that at this point, but again, everything is unfolding. We don't know what e don't know. We'll just have to see.

Rick Ritter: How soon do you think we can see that come into play here?

Adam Ruther : Well, the administrative process will probably start almost immediately, but it does take a little while. The question of whether there's an investigation that may lead to other civil action by Mr. Syed, that will probably take quite a bit

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Mosby defends decision to drop charges against Adnan Syed, discusses DNA results

BALTIMORE -- One day after announcing that all charges will be dropped against Adnan Syed, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby told WJZ in an exclusive interview that she is confident that Syed did not kill Hae Min Lee. Lee was Syed's ex-girlfriend.State's Attorney Mosby said new testing found DNA on Lee's shoes, but Adnan Syed was not a match for it."Do you believe the DNA results now fully exonerates Adnan," Ava-joye Burnett asked Mosby."At this point, what I can tell you is that we believe that he was wrongfully convicted," Mosby said. "And, so you know, the case is over for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

From conviction to freedom: A timeline of the Adnan Syed case

BALTIMORE - Adnan Syed spent more than 20 years in prison following his conviction in the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.Last month, Syed's murder conviction was vacated, and he was set free.Syed, who was a 17-year-old student at Woodlawn High School, was charged in the death of 17-year-old Lee, and found guilty of first-degree murder in 2000.The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast "Serial" raised questions about the prosecution.  On Tuesday, prosecutors dropped all charges after DNA test results came back that excluded Syed.It's been a long road from conviction to freedom for...
BALTIMORE, MD
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, WJZ has learned. Syed, 41, was previously sentenced to life after he was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast "Serial" raised questions about the prosecution.He served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was vacated last month. Syed was 17 years old and a senior at Woodlawn High School in 1999 when he was charged in Lee's death. He was convicted of the crime in 2000. Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Islamic Society of Baltimore now has female resident scholar

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Huda Hasan can trace the confidence she has both in herself and in her Islamic faith to time she spent in a classroom with Maryam Azam.Azam taught Hasan Islamic and Quran studies at the Al-Rahmah School in Windsor Mill. Hasan, 21, and her friends found themselves looking forward to Azam's class every day, drawn by what Hasan called her "practical, friendly approach.""A lot of youth struggle with religion, especially in this day and age. So the way she taught us, we were able to grow in love in our religion," Hasan said. "And she always told...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Poll: Race for Anne Arundel County’s next executive ‘too close to call’

Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County’s incumbent Democratic County Executive, is locked in a competitive race with first-term Republican County Councilmember Jessica Haire. It’s in contrast to races statewide where Democrats are poised to win their races, polls show. Dan Nataf, who runs the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, said the race had the reverse image of the one four years ago.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Murder#Violent Crime#Llp#Wjz
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

At least 57 ATM-related thefts reported in Baltimore City this year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they were investigating 57 ATM-related thefts in 2022 as of last week.There was another round of ATM thefts overnight, this time mainly targeting liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore. One store owner told WJZ he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store.Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, two men walked into Ham's Liquor Store on the 4900 block of Belair Road and carried it out. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Ohio man tells investigators he delivered bomb, tried to kill romantic rival in Carroll County, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to building an explosive bomb in Ohio and then driving to Carroll County, Maryland, with the intention of killing a romantic rival, according to authorities.Clayton McCoy intended to kill the boyfriend of the woman he liked, Department of Justice officials said.He had known the couple for years through a live-action role-playing battle game/social club, investigators said.McCoy confessed his feelings for the woman in October 2020 but the woman informed McCoy that she was in a relationship and did not reciprocate his feelings, according to authorities.This rejection prompted McCoy to devise a plan to...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy