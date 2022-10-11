ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo council funds new vehicles, equipment, building upgrades

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
 1 day ago

Toledo City Council on Tuesday approved the allocation of more than $3 million for the purchase of new equipment, non-emergency vehicles, and repair work on city-owned buildings.

Paul Rasmusson, director of public service, requested the funding, which earmarks just more than $2 million to purchase several non-emergency vehicles, including 20 Chevrolet Malibu sedans. They will be used by staff in several departments.

A Packer truck will be purchased for the parks division and multiple trucks will be purchased for the road and bridge maintenance, and urban beautification departments. The money has also been allocated for the purchase of new equipment including trailers, mowers, and a bike lane sweeper.

Some purchases will take place immediately, others will take place later as inventory is available. The purchases will be made utilizing cooperative purchasing agreements when possible, said Mr. Rasmusson, who oversees the facility and fleet operations.

In addition to approving the vehicle purchases, Toledo City Council also approved allocating $1 million in funding for capital improvement work at approximately 20 city-owned buildings.

Among the repair projects to be completed is the Roosevelt Pool bath house roof, which collapsed. Also planned is mechanical work at Navarre pool, LED lighting upgrades to various city-owned parking lots, and several heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, which range in cost from $7,000 to $75,000.

The city has been historically behind when it comes to fully funding such projects, especially proposals for vehicle replacement, which in previous years has totaled $1 million or less, Mr. Rasmusson said.

“This is getting us caught up,” Mr. Rasmusson said. “We need to be doing something like this every year, at least $2 million per year.”

Councilman George Sarantou said that a lack of funding has been an issue for many departments when it comes to capital improvement needs.

“We’ve never had enough money to replace all of the equipment and vehicles that need to be replaced, so we do it in stages,” said Mr. Sarantou, chairman of the council’s finance committee.

Increases in projected income tax revenue along federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, has created additional cash in Toledo’s capital fund, enabling funding in this budget cycle, Mr. Sarantou said.

In addition to approving the capital requests, Toledo City Council also approved a $1.75 million expenditure for the construction of a portion of the bike trail on the Anthony Wayne corridor that will run from South Avenue to Glendale Avenue. The money would come from the capital improvement fund with construction likely completed next year.

And $350,000 in funding was approved for the installation of new security cameras in 15 city parks and for the reconstruction of paved trails in both Walbridge and Pine Glen parks. The 15 parks receiving the cameras are Navarre, Collins, Cullen, Detwiler, Jamie Farr, Wilson, Jermain, Willys, Trilby, Ottawa, Smith, Boss, Highland, Walbridge, and Danny Thomas.

