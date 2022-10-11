Read full article on original website
Fossil fuel protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in London gallery
Anti-fossil fuel protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh‘s famous 1888 painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery on Friday. Two young women from the campaign group Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, which, the group said, has an estimated value of $84.2 million.
This Italian icon looks like you’ve never seen it before
For over 500 years, Michelangelo’s sculpture of David in Florence has stood unchanged, the marble icon of masculinity, and one of the world’s most famous works of art. But as Italy emerges from the pandemic, the David has got a whole new look. A new lighting system has...
Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Alexander McQueen and ’90s Style Platform Sandals for the World Premiere of ‘Pinocchio’ at the BFI London Film Festival
Cate Blanchett joined her fellow cast members on the red carpet for the world premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today. Blanchett repped an Alexander McQueen look that was fresh off the runway, the actress pairing the outfit with elevated footwear. The thespian suited up in a tailored double breasted blazer with a risky plunging neckline and an intense eye motif plastered on the front trailing down the sleeve and on the star’s pant leg. The trousers, like their blazer counterpart, were mainly white and straight legged, the style slightly...
