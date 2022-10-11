Cate Blanchett joined her fellow cast members on the red carpet for the world premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today. Blanchett repped an Alexander McQueen look that was fresh off the runway, the actress pairing the outfit with elevated footwear. The thespian suited up in a tailored double breasted blazer with a risky plunging neckline and an intense eye motif plastered on the front trailing down the sleeve and on the star’s pant leg. The trousers, like their blazer counterpart, were mainly white and straight legged, the style slightly...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO