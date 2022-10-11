BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted 52 pounds of alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. Two 24-year-old men were arrested. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our border secure but also for our communities as these drugs were kept from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO