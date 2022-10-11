ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

dallasexpress.com

Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted

Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
WESLACO, TX
cbp.gov

CBP Officers Seize $679K Worth of Cocaine in Two Narcotics Seizures at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Valley Border Patrol Agent Charged With DWI

A local Border Patrol agent spent some time in jail this past weekend after being arrested for drunken driving. 43-year-old Jodie Oliver Martinez was arrested early Sunday morning near Brownsville. A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Martinez, who was off-duty, had crashed his vehicle into some...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bummer Dude: 2 Gen-Z, Tony Montana Wannabe's Coke-Filled Dreams End at the Border

BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted 52 pounds of alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. Two 24-year-old men were arrested.   “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our border secure but also for our communities as these drugs were kept from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
ValleyCentral

Man fires gun in air, found with drugs at detention center, sheriff’s department says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man who they alleged repeatedly discharged a firearm into the air after an argument. On Saturday, deputies arrived at the intersection of Tapachula Drive and Tepepan Drive in Brownsville in reference to gunshots. Upon deputies’ arrival at the location, the 911 caller told […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Weslaco bribery trial begins

Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen.   Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
MCALLEN, TX
KXAN

Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County

OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
anjournal.com

Pharr Bridge has seen amazing growth since it opened in 1995

It was during an early cold morning in January 1995 back before the sun had even risen when city of Pharr officials and other local dignitaries huddled together outside trying to stay warm, met at the newly constructed Pharr/Reynosa International Bridge to officially commemorate the completion of what had proven to be a long process of bringing an international bridge to the Hub City (Pharr).
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX

