WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12
For the first time, All Elite Wrestling ventured north of the border to Toronto for an episode of Dynamite, headlined by an epic third encounter between Bryan Danielson and Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho. The fearsome foes wrote the latest chapter in a feud that has also prominently...
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar’s Return
This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss WWE Extreme Rules. Brian shares his experience of being in the arena for that and Monday Night Raw (3:28). Later they discuss Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE (46:18), Brock Lesnar’s return and attack on Bobby Lashley (1:18:00), and more!. Host:...
From Bray Wyatt to Hit Row: Ranking WWE's Recent Returns Under Triple H's Regime
Since Triple H became head of WWE Creative on July 25, returning Superstars have been a staple of his efforts to rejuvenate the product. The majority have been former competitors in the company who were released over the last two years, with The Game keen on proving they can succeed at the highest level.
Elias To Return On 10/17 WWE RAW
Next week’s episode of WWE Raw is looking to be a stacked one, as the highly anticipated return of Elias will take place among a handful of other big moments. As announced during the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Raw, next week will see Elias make his return to the ring for the first time in a couple of months, and will likely address his absence as well as any other family members he may have. Elsewhere in the night, Dexter Lumis and The Miz are likely set to face off following weeks and weeks of Lumis antagonizing The Miz.
Backstage News On Which Brand Bray Wyatt And Other Stars Back In WWE Are Assigned To
Bray Wyatt will be part of the "SmackDown" roster in WWE, PWInsider is reporting. As noted, Wyatt made his on-screen return to the company last weekend at the Extreme Rules event. Wyatt had been gone from the company since his release in August 2021. One of the last times Wyatt...
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Have A Lot Of Say In His Storylines
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the run of his career right now, thanks to having a lot of say in his creative. Reigns, once lambasted by fans for storylines as the ‘Big Dog,’ has had some of WWE’s best booking in recent years, including his lengthy run as Champion.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly 'Heading Up' Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul Match
WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event — WWE Crown Jewel — with the main event set for Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media star Logan Paul. The two men took part in a press conference to announce...
