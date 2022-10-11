ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
z951.com

Barboursville Vineyards and Virginia First Lady release wine collaboration

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin was in Barboursville this week to unveil the limited release of a new wine collaboration between her and Barboursville Vineyards. The new wine made by world-famous Barboursville winemaker Luca Paschina is called “Cornus Virginicus”. The grapes are 57% Merlot,...
BARBOURSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buckingham County, VA
Government
County
Buckingham County, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Farmville Herald#The General Assembly#Aston Bay Holdings
z951.com

Aguilar leaving PCOB executive director position next week

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Barely a year after joining the city, Hansel Aguilar is resigning as executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board effective October 21. A city release says he’s leaving to become the Director of Police Accountability in Berkeley, California. After coming to Charlottesville in September...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
z951.com

UVa pediatric infectious disease specialist calls new bivalent child authorization timely

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist Debbie-Ann Shirley says the FDA’s lowering of ages for the new COVID vaccines comes at a good time. She says children ages 5 and up can get the Pfizer bivalent…. and Moderna ages 6-and-up. Before the new authorization, Pfizer was limited to 12-and-up, and Moderna to ages 18-and-up. Dr. Shirley says with schools back in full-swing, and mitigation measures such as social distancing and masking are far less common, vaccination is that much more important for eligible children.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
z951.com

Meriwether Lewis Elementary up next in Albemarle schools’ name review

IVY (WINA) – Next up on the Albemarle County Schools renaming considerations… Meriwether Lewis Elementary off Owensville Road in Ivy. The school board has chosen 12 school and community members for this Community Advisory Committee, and they’ll have their first organizational meeting Tuesday — which is not open to the public. Meriwether Lewis becomes the 8th Albemarle school to have its name reviewed.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy