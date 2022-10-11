Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Bose Solo 5 soundbar gets tasty discount in the 48-hour Amazon sale
You can save a tidy £50 on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar in the Early Access Prime Day sales.
CNET
Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
Best 65-inch TVs 2022: 4K, QLED, OLED and more
See 4K TV shows and movies at their cinematic best with a brilliant 65-inch TV.
Digital Trends
Grab this 65-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal while it’s under $400
The Prime Early Access Sale has seen many great TVs go on sale, including this 65-inch TV from Philips. While Philips isn’t well-known in the TV game, they are known for their great electronics overall, so we like that you can grab this TV from Walmart for $398, down from the $478 it usually goes for.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $40, Get a Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote for $24.99 – Today Only
The Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player turns your old HDMI-equipped TV into a smart device, complete with a voice remote, all for just $24.99, today only, originally $39.99. This streaming media player is optimized with amazing detail and clarity with sharp resolution and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 as well as HDR10+. Dual-Band Wi-Fi® and microUSB Ethernet compatibility ensure a smooth internet connection. Product page.
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more
Bring new tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy deals on MacBooks, iPads, LG TVs and more savings that rival Amazon's October Prime Day deals.
Digital Trends
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
This Prime Day, be prepared for anything with these portable power stations from EcoFlow, Jackery, Bluetti, and more
Whether it is a storm, an overloaded electrical grid, or simply being away from an outlet, electricity is necessary, and being prepared for any situation is vital. So, take advantage of these savings and pick up a portable power station from a reliable brand.
CNET
Get a New 2022 65-Inch 4K TV for $500 Right Now (Save $300)
Fall is here, which means most of us are gearing up to host friends and family for holiday celebrations and game-day feasts -- not to mention settling in for more nights in as the days grow shorter and the weather cools. That's why you need to make sure your entertainment space is up to snuff so that you can stream all your favorite movies, shows and live sports.
PC Magazine
Roku Reaches Beyond Media Streaming, Launches Smart Home Line
Roku has established itself as a go-to streaming entertainment brand, producing media hubs and a smart TV platform before expanding into soundbars that enhance your home theater experience and double as media streamers. Even the Roku TV platform has focused almost purely on content compared with Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. That's changing with the company's first foray into smart home devices.
TechRadar
Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV drops to record-low price ahead of Black Friday
The Black Friday shopping event is one of the best opportunities to snag a TV deal on a premium display, and we've just spotted an early on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV. For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's 2022 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,097.99 (was $1,297.99) (opens in new tab).
Android Headlines
Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV
Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones Is On Sale at Black Friday Prices
If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds. Fortunately, you can fix the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones. Right now, Amazon’s eero router deal has a three-pack of...
makeuseof.com
10 Android Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Device Running Smoothly
People often seem to forget that smartphones are essentially small computers, and hence, require maintenance the same way your laptop or desktop PC does to ensure longevity. If neglected, your Android phone can start developing problems long before the right time to upgrade it. In this guide, let's go over 10 simple ways you can maintain your phone.
Apple Insider
New iPad Pros arriving in days, new MacBook Pros in November
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors have floated about Apple launching updates in its iPad and Mac lineupin October, though possibly as press releases rather than a full-blown event. According to one report, one of the announcements is certain to be for the iPad Pro range.
itechpost.com
What to Consider When Buying TV Antenna - 6 Top Considerations?
Before buying a new television antenna, it is important to know which channels are available in your area. You can use free services like TV Fool to check the available channels in your zip code. These services also allow you to see the signal strength of the channels in your area. Once you have an idea of which channels you can watch, you can decide which antenna to buy.
