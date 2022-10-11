Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn barber gives first world's highest haircut on top the Empire State Building
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - FOX 2's Charlie Langton may not have known it when he sat down, but he was about to get his hair cut by a master. "It's probably going to be the best trim of your life," said Mourtaja Alkhalidi. "I'm ready for it, I'm...
Lafayette Coney Island passes inspection, plans Saturday reopening
Ali Alhami counted the days. At least 37, he said, “after Labor Day.” Alhami is the manager of the iconic Lafayette Coney Island on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit. He was recalling early Friday morning how long the restaurant has been closed. On Saturday, the restaurant, known for its hot dogs topped with chili,...
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
Detroit sees record cruise ship activity in 2022. Here's what the season looked like
Cruise ships docked in Detroit more than 50 times during the 2022 season, a record and more than double the amount of dockings in Detroit in 2019, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and a coalition of Midwest states, cruise lines and others said Friday. The announcement coincided with the final...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiters wait hours for exclusive first launch of Detroit-themed Air Jordans
DETROIT – They are sneakers designed to tell the story of Detroit and surrounding communities. We’re talking about the new Air Jordan 2 retro lows designed by a team from Detroit’s very own Two 18, a sneaker store in Eastern Market. The shoes are set for release...
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Michigan man caught lighting 25 semi-trucks on fire
An Allen Park man is accused of setting 25 trucks on fire across the country. According to an affidavit they are Swift Transportation trucks, a company that cooperated in an investigation that sent him to prison in 2018.
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit homeowner stuck with $5,200 water bill after previous owner didn't pay full amounts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dr. Nicole Geissinger moved to Detroit from Wisconsin and bought her first home in April, so she could further her training at the DMC. Everything was going well for her until she received a water bill for more than $5,200. "I accidentally found out about it...
fox2detroit.com
Allen Park man accused of lighting 25 Swift semi-trucks on fire across country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of setting 25 Swift Transportation semi-trucks on fire since 2020. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, allegedly set six fires in California, three fires in Arizona, nine fires in New Mexico, three fires in Texas, and one fire each in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama from June 2020 until September of this year.
fox2detroit.com
ESPN doc showcases Detroit dojo instructor • Zion Foster update • Macomb County vet filmed slamming dog
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Jason Wilson's remarkable work mentoring and training boys in Detroit is now the subject of an ESPN documentary. Wilson founded The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy nearly 20 years ago, spurred by what he saw as a great need among boys and young men. "I...
fox2detroit.com
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Landfill search to find Zion Foster ends, mother says she's fighting for closure
(CBS DETROIT) - Cierra Milton says living without closure is unbearable.It's been 10 months since her daughter Zion Foster vanished after leaving her Eastpointe home with her cousin Jaylin Brazier."There is nothing comparable to this," Milton said."It's a pain you can not describe and it's there when you wake up, when you go to sleep. It hits when I'm hungry or I'm thirsty and I'm mad because how dare I be hungry or thirsty when my baby's there?"On May 31st, Detroit Police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.After...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
HometownLife.com
New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours
Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
