High risk narcotics related warrant served at residence in Great Falls Friday night
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A warrant was served by the Great Falls Police Department’s (GFPD) High Risk Unit Friday night. Around 8:15 pm, the unit served a high risk narcotics related warrant on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. South. GFPD says Jack Gillespie was arrested without incident and...
Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim
Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Small fire contained and extinguished by personnel at Calumet Montana Refining Wednesday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Residents in Great Falls were alerted by a siren going off at Calumet Montana Refining Wednesday morning. According to Calumet, an "operational upset" resulted in a small fire that was contained and extinguished by personnel. No injuries were reported. “We are committed to safe and reliable...
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge’s ruling
Great Falls must now allow adult-use marijuana sales within city limits, a district court judge ruled earlier this week. In June, owners of Green Creek Dispensary sued the city, arguing Great Falls contradicted new measures passed by the Legislature in 2021 by not processing a certificate the business needed to operate and claiming it went […] The post Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge’s ruling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Housing Authority terminates city management contract
The Great Falls Housing Authority board has opted not to renew their management agreement with the city. The housing board voted in August to discontinue the agreement and the transition of management will be effective Dec. 1. The housing authority paid a $40,020 management fee to the city for services...
Eastern Montana congressional race: Matt Rosendale, Republican
Republican candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale displayed his expertise on insurance issues during a debate Oct.
