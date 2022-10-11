ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
CHOTEAU, MT
montanarightnow.com

Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge's ruling

Great Falls must now allow adult-use marijuana sales within city limits, a district court judge ruled earlier this week. In June, owners of Green Creek Dispensary sued the city, arguing Great Falls contradicted new measures passed by the Legislature in 2021 by not processing a certificate the business needed to operate and claiming it went […] The post Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge's ruling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

Housing Authority terminates city management contract

The Great Falls Housing Authority board has opted not to renew their management agreement with the city. The housing board voted in August to discontinue the agreement and the transition of management will be effective Dec. 1. The housing authority paid a $40,020 management fee to the city for services...
GREAT FALLS, MT
