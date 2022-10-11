ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game time, TV assignment set for Ohio State's Oct. 29 showdown at Penn State

Ohio State’s much anticipated Oct. 29 game at Penn State will be a Big Noon Kickoff game on FOX. The network made that announcement during its pregame show this morning. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and sitting at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play as it enjoys an open week today. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) is ranked 10th nationally going into today’s game at No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0). That game today will be televised by FOX at noon.
