Sec. of State presents MS. Department of Marine Resources with $10M check
Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources with a Tidelands Trust Funds check for $10,314,561 on behalf of the Gulf Coast Legislative Delegation. This amount represents the Tidelands Trust Funds amount collected during fiscal year 2022 for use during fiscal year 2023. Revenues for the...
10/13 – Brittany’s “Cooler” Thursday Night Forecast
The cold front that passed through the area earlier has cleared our outer waters. The front brought and precipitation chances out of our area as well, leaving mostly clear and mild conditions for the rest of today. Minimum temperatures were bumped slightly down from deterministic NBM due to the expectation of efficient radiational cooling. A surface high pressure looks to take over the area through Sunday, leading to persistent calm and clear conditions in the short term.
Powerball winning numbers for October 12th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s Powerball draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
10/12 – Brittany Warden’s “Activity Tapering Off” Wednesday Evening Forecast
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon will diminish through this evening. With the cold front still NW, a few showers including spotty thunderstorms will continue through early tomorrow morning. The cold front will reach the area overnight and finally push through South Mississippi late Thursday morning. High...
10/14 – Rob Knight’s “Less Humid” Friday Morning Forecast
This morning we have clear skies and cooler temperatures in the area. The airmass overhead is a drier one and it is being aided by high pressure to the northwest of us. The dry air will continue to slide into our region throughout the day and we will have high temperatures around 80. The winds will shift from an easterly direction to southeast by this afternoon at 8 to 12 MPH. Tonight will see temperatures cool off into the mid and upper 50s with light and variable winds.
10/13 – The Chief’s “Morning Cold Frontal Passage” Thursday Morning Forecast
Cold frontal passage will occur this morning with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms associated with it. Mostly cloudy skies will clear this afternoon to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s with drier air arriving this afternoon and evening. Expect clear and cool conditions overnight with temperatures cooling to the 50s.
