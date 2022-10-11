This morning we have clear skies and cooler temperatures in the area. The airmass overhead is a drier one and it is being aided by high pressure to the northwest of us. The dry air will continue to slide into our region throughout the day and we will have high temperatures around 80. The winds will shift from an easterly direction to southeast by this afternoon at 8 to 12 MPH. Tonight will see temperatures cool off into the mid and upper 50s with light and variable winds.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO