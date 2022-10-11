Read full article on original website
RPD asking for help in wake of multiple bus stops damaged
The Rochester Police Department needs your help in finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing four bus shelters in across the city. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb visited the stops to look over the damages. Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days. The Rochester Police...
Rochester Public Utilities line workers return from Florida amid Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Line workers at Rochester Public Utilities have returned from Florida after a heroic journey to bring electricity to thousands of residents. Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc on Florida, causing immense damage to critical infrastructure, including power lines. In an effort to provide aid to thousands of Florida...
RPU line workers return from Florida
RPU employees traveled to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Rochester Public Utilities line workers return from Florida amid Hurricane Ian. RPU Line workers have returned from a heroic journey to bring power back online for thousands of Florida residents.
Trying to get the World Fair to Minnesota
Mayor Kim Norton is using her voice to get the World Fair to Minnesota in 2027. Mayor Kim Norton supports bid for Minnesota World Expo 2027.
"Save The Rookery" group loses legal challenge to housing project
The Rochester group "Save the rookery" says an Olmsted County District Court judge upheld the Rochester Township Board's decision to approve a controversial housing project plan. The group has other legal challenges to the housing project pending.
Minnesota to kick off 2023 pheasant hunting season in Owatonna
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Owatonna will be the host of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opening. Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Saturday morning in Worthington just before officially starting the 2022 pheasant hunting season. “I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and...
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
Earlier this year, a food-safety inspector cited Des Moines’ Zora Bar Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, for 17 violations, such as a number of food items the inspector said were “covered with what appears to be mold.” (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals)
Local school districts participate in Minnesota mock elections
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota students are participating in a mock election statewide program which gives K-12 students an opportunity to experience the entire process before they become legal voters. The program began in the 2000s and is currently a joint effort with the YMCA Center for Youth Voice and the...
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Gov. Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off this weekend
WORTHINGTON, Minn. - The 2022 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener is this weekend!. Worthington and Nobles County are hosting the opener this weekend. Every year, the MN DNR looks for communities in the pheasant range to host the event. This is the second time the opener is being held in the Worthington community.
DNR is fighting a deepening drought in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 24% of Minnesota is experiencing moderate drought and 43% of the state is abnormally dry. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says 8% of the state is in severe drought and 4% is in extreme drought. The DNR says the past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. In comparison, the 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988, with more than half the state experiencing extreme drought and 8% experiencing exceptional drought.
Pork producers argue against California Proposition 12
The law being challenged could impact how pigs are raised nationwide. California law could have ramifications for Iowa pork producers. Iowa pork producers would suffer huge negative impacts if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a California law that regulates how pork sold in the state is produced, trade groups say.
