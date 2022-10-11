Read full article on original website
KRGV
Rally held in McAllen in support of Texas attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza
A Brownsville attorney is challenging Republican Ken Paxton for the job of Texas attorney general. Rochelle Garza was in McAllen Thursday ahead of next month’s election. She was joined by a crowd of 50 supporters, and Michelle Vallejo. Vallejo is the Democratic nominee in the Congressional race for District...
KRGV
Peñitas mayor pushing to bring polling location back to the city
Thousands of people in western Hidalgo County will need to go somewhere else to vote during the November election. Voters in Peñitas will need to find a new poling location, as the city library was not on the list of approved polling locations in the county. “If they don't...
How dark money flows into Texas elections advertising — and the Supreme Court cases that got us here
A mysterious new group called Coulda Been Worse, LLC released its latest television advertisement, targeting top Texas Republican leaders and blaming them for problems following the 2021 winter storm.
Abbott says, "Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy."
"Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy. Don’t make us dependent on foreign countries. Allow American workers to produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Texas can do it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
How the GOP in the Rio Grande Valley is using faith to draw in Latino voters
Peppered among the lush green oak and palm trees of the Rio Grande Valley, a mostly Hispanic region along the U.S.-Mexico border that has voted solidly Democratic, there are Republican outposts popping up.The Hidalgo County GOP headquarters was busy on the mid-September day when CBS News knocked on its doors in McAllen, Texas. The foyer was filled with candidate signs and stickers from a slate of Republican candidates. Inside, Hidalgo County GOP Chair Adrienne Pena-Garza was running a phone bank for GOP candidates – something she says was unheard of just a few election cycles ago."Family, faith and freedom. I...
marketplace.org
States are being sued for trying to “claw back” pandemic unemployment benefits
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from a day care center in Harlingen, Texas. So she applied for unemployment benefits. “I started receiving payments, everything was going fine,” she said. Tapia was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months...
MySanAntonio
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
utrgvrider.com
Community enraged by report findings￼
At the start of Monday’s Brownsville Public Utilities Board meeting, members of the community expressed feelings of anger and heartbreak over the findings of the Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC Forensic Examination Report on the Tenaska Project that never came to fruition. On Nov. 1, 2021, the City of...
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
KRGV
Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
kurv.com
Harlingen EDC Chief To Take EDC Reins In Edinburg
The chief of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation has found a new home in Edinburg. Raudel Garza has been named the executive director of the Edinburg EDC. Garza had been heading Harlingen’s economic development efforts for the past decade, and has also worked with economic development teams in Mission and Pharr, as well as with the regional Rio South Texas Economic Council.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
KRGV
Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial
Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project. During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand. Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo...
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
