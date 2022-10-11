‘Inflation is hurting everyone’: Amarillo flower shops find special ways to take on the challenge of inflation

Read full article on original website
KFDA
Good News: Amarillo resident brings a needed uplift with Halloween decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In southwest Amarillo, there is a yard absolutely packed full of Halloween decorations. The festive creation results from an endeavor brought by some new neighbors in Amarillo. “It’s been a labor of love for many years and we just want to share it with the city...
KFDA
BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 34th and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
KFDA
Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation hosts inaugural ‘BBQ for a Cause’ with funds supporting Hope Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was day one of two for Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation’s inaugural “BBQ for a Cause.”. Teams from all across the Panhandle started arriving tonight, preparing for tomorrow’s cook-off where they will be making ribs, chicken and brisket. Funds from the...
KFDA
Businesses, retailers looking to fill seasonal job openings
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Its that time of year again with only 10 Sunday’s until Christmas, and business’s are preparing for this year’s holiday shopping season. Some retailers are having trouble filling open positions and are having to be creative. Many businesses will be offering full-time and...
KFDA
Street Volkswagen hosting 9th annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen will be hosting the Amarillo Annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. at Street Volkswagen in Amarillo. There will be food, drinks, music and prizes.
KFDA
‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - North of Amarillo is the hidden Cross Bar Ranch that is a 12 thousand acre of federally owned land and it is being preserved for recreational use. Cross Bar Ranch is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, which is very uncommon in Texas. This land...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
KFDA
Property management experts share why rental market is in high demand
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflation, interest rates, and demand are all factors that are playing a role in today’s expensive rental market. Property management companies are seeing a shift since the COVID-19 pandemic home rentals and apartments and apartments are in high demand due to interest rates forcing buyers out of the housing market.
KFDA
ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
KFDA
VIDEO: Live at 5, Advo's Inaugural BBQ
VIDEO: Barrio Neighborhood partners with Education Credit Union to host free homebuyers class. After at least 15 years Amarillo police department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. KFDA NEWS AT TEN -...
KFDA
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval. This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force. The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with...
KFDA
Amarillo College receives $3 million gift from FirstBank Southwest for athletics program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it has received $3 million from FirstBank Southwest for its athletics program. The money will go to renovations for the new FirstBank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed around the first of the year. Renovations to the fitness center...
KFDA
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said about 40 gallons of gasoline spilled after a car drove off with the nozzle still in the fuel tank at a Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo. Thursday evening about 6:22 pm., a person was filling up their car at the Toot’n Totum on...
KFDA
Transcending Limits Cancer Screening fair event for LGTBQ+ set for Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Transcending Limits Cancer Screening fair event for the LGTBQ+ community is this Saturday. The health fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 at the Atrium, 6900 I-40 in suite 230. Transcending Limits will guide the LGTBQ+ community through screenings for breast and...
KFDA
‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
KFDA
AC presenting special musical project to honor Latin American immigrants in the U.S.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is presenting a special musical project to honor Latin American immigrants in the U.S. On Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 pm., Javier Jara and his team of collaborators will present “Our Rhythms, Our Voices” at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus.
KFDA
TTUHSC hosting lecture that focuses on mental health in athletes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Maintaining Mental Toughness Under Pressure” lecture will focus on mental health in athletes next weekend at Hodgetown. The lecture is hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Northwest Texas Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers. Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers will...
