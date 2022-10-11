Long Branch HS homecoming game rescheduled amid multiple shootings in town

The Long Branch School District has decided to make some changes to its after-school schedule following multiple shootings in the town and in nearby West Long Branch on Monday.

School officials say that Friday’s homecoming football game has been moved to Saturday morning and will be played with spectators. The game could even end up getting canceled.

All middle and high school athletic games scheduled to play at home have been moved to away games. Evening and weekend activities have been canceled, postponed or moved to a virtual platform.

Officials say the shootings happened within a few miles of each other in a nine-hour stretch on Monday.

The first shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. near Halberton Place and North Fifth Avenue in Long Branch. Police say a home in that area was struck by multiple rounds. No one was hurt.

Officials say the next shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. less than two miles away at a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway. Police say one person was injured in this shooting. That person had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

About two hours later, a third shooting happened near the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue in Long Branch. No injuries were reported.

Officials say that they believe the three shootings are related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to call Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 .