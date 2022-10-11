ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch HS homecoming game rescheduled amid multiple shootings in town

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3jvO_0iV4dXHn00

The Long Branch School District has decided to make some changes to its after-school schedule following multiple shootings in the town and in nearby West Long Branch on Monday.

School officials say that Friday’s homecoming football game has been moved to Saturday morning and will be played with spectators. The game could even end up getting canceled.

All middle and high school athletic games scheduled to play at home have been moved to away games. Evening and weekend activities have been canceled, postponed or moved to a virtual platform.

Officials say the shootings happened within a few miles of each other in a nine-hour stretch on Monday.

The first shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. near Halberton Place and North Fifth Avenue in Long Branch. Police say a home in that area was struck by multiple rounds. No one was hurt.

Officials say the next shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. less than two miles away at a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway. Police say one person was injured in this shooting. That person had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

About two hours later, a third shooting happened near the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue in Long Branch. No injuries were reported.

Officials say that they believe the three shootings are related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to call Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Ocean County Schools

At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said. The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the department said. Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at the Sussex County high school.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Long Branch, NJ
City
Long Branch, NJ
West Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Broadway, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Athletic Games#Violent Crime#North Fifth Avenue
92.7 WOBM

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Girl Runs For Fallen First Responders

BRICK – A 7th grader is making a difference one mile at a time, raising awareness and honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty. Brick resident Morgan Blann hopes to someday become a police officer. But before that can happen, she’s working hard to show her support to those she idolizes.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Shootings Leave 1 Victim Hospitalized On Jersey Shore

Three separate shooting incidents that took place within nine hours of each other have left one victim hospitalized, authorities said. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to shots fired at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a home in that location had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy