How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet in Head Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham
The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss
VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
uab.edu
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Bham Now
17 local events for the perfect November, including the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival
From crunchy fall leaves to wintry Christmas trees, November is the month to savor fall and gear up for the holiday season. As always, Birmingham is busy planning lots of activities. From Día de los Muertos to the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, plan now for what’s ahead.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Bham Now
Amazing guest chefs and food authors will be at Pepper Place this Saturday, Oct. 15—details here
You can never go wrong with hitting up The Farmer’s Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays, but this Saturday is going to be extra special. Keep reading for all the deets on Super Wellness Day at the Market featuring incredible guest chefs and food authors this Saturday, October 15.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
Bham Now
12 exciting weekend events—Greek Food Festival + Harry Potter—Oct. 14-16
With the weekend just around the corner, it’s time to start making your plans. Birmingham has just about everything this weekend—from Greek food to Harry Potter to a cornhole tournament—and you won’t want to miss out on the fun. Keep reading to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, October 14-16.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Bham Now
EVENT ALERT + FREE BEER: Go to Alabama Environmental Council’s “Recycle 101” event, Sunday, Oct. 23
The Alabama Environmental Council (AEC) is the one-stop shop for all information on how to keep our state clean of toxic waste. Keep reading to learn about why this is important + their event coming up on Sunday, October 23. Saying no to styrofoam. The Alabama Environmental Council (AEC) has...
samford.edu
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
Bham Now
9 spookiest drinks in Birmingham to celebrate Halloween + where to find them
Ready to get in the Halloween spirit with the spookiest spirits? Look no further because we’ve gathered some of the most ghostly drinks in Birmingham. Read on to find out how to celebrate Halloween through drinks. 1. Pilcrow. For terrifying decor and sinister vibes, find Pilcrow’s secret location, if...
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
